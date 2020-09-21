R&B Singer Pamela Hutchinson Dies at 61 [Video]

The music group “The Emotions” shared that one of their members passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. The group announced the death of Pamela Hutchinson via their Facebook page. They announced the news two days later on the social media account.

The Sister’s Sad Post

They wrote they were “saddened to announce the passing of our sister Pamela Rose Hutchinson.” Hutchinson’s sisters described how she battled “health challenges that she’s been battling for several years.”

The family encourages people to post their love and fond memories of their sister. However, to be respectful to their privacy to this sorrow filled time. The post further stated, “Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.”

The R&B Singer’s Start

Hutchinson and her family resided in Chicago for a good portion of their lives. They started their music foundation singing gospel music.

Hutchinson’s sisters are the founding members of the group. Shelia, Jeanette, and Wanda originally named the group Hutchinson Sunbeams and Pam was not a member.

It was not long after they changed the group’s name did they rise to stardom. They had a series of soulful hits in the 1960s and the 1970s which included, “So I Can Love You.” It was in the mid-1970s when Pam joined her sisters in The Emotions.

More on Her Career

Soon after she joining they began a creative collaboration with Earth, Wind, and Fire singer Maurice White. All together they signed a contract with Columbia in 1976. In which they created the album Flowers with the hit “Best of My Love.”

That was just the beginning of the many songs the two groups paired on. Including the sing “Boogie wonderland.” Hutchinson and her sisters released the album Best of My Love in 1977. They won a Grammy Award for Best R & B By A Duo Or Group With Vocal in 1978 for that album.

Sometime in the 1980s, the Hutchinson sisters began showing up on several other musician’s albums.

These artists include Nancy Wilson, Smokey Robinson, LL Cool J, Snoop Dogg, and Terrace Martin. They teamed up with Earth, Wind & Fire again in 2003. Their music can be heard on a few films, including “Boogie Nights,” “ Summer of Sam,” Mission Impossible III,” and “The Holiday.”

Hutchinson is survived by her family, friends, and millions of fans. May she rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sources:

Stereogum: The Emotions’ Pamela Hutchinson Dead At 61; James Rettig

Mirror: Pamela Hutchinson dead: The Emotions star dies after years of health battles; Lily Waddell

Daily Mail: Pamela Hutchinson of The Emotions who sang Best of My Love has died at 61; Adam S. Levy

All Music: The Emotions; Bill Dahl

Featured Image Courtesy of Justin Kern’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of Alan Levine’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Share this: Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Pocket

Reddit

Twitter

Facebook

Tumblr

