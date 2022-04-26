Louisiana Judge Blocks Biden’s Plan to End Highly Criticized Title 42

Don't like to read?

Shortly after President Joe Biden announced he planned to suspend the U.S.-Mexico border crossing restriction, Title 42 proponents filed lawsuits to stop the suspension. A Louisiana judge temporarily blocked the government from ending the restriction on May 23, 2022.

Twenty states challenged Biden’s plan, they contend it will cause chaos at the border. Moreover, reopening the U.S.-Mexico border would significantly impact the states and force them to handle an onslaught of new migrants.

Judge Robert R. Summerhays ruled against ending Title 42, on Monday. He found in favor of the plaintiffs and granted their motion for a temporary restraining order.

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauded the court’s approval and praised the judge for stopping Biden. “The Biden administration cannot continue in flagrant disregard for existing laws and required administrative procedures.”

Title 42 U.S. Code, section 265, provides for the suspension of entries and imports from designated places to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, was established on July 1, 1944. The Surgeon General enacts this policy with the sitting president for a designated time frame.

The Donald Trump-era measure restricts migrants’ entry to the United States using the COVID-19 pandemic as a reason to halt immigration. Title 42 allows the U.S. Border Patrol to turn them away.

Written by Cathy Milne-Ware

Sources:

CNN: Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from ending Title 42 Covid border restrictions for migrants; by Pricilla Alvarez

The New York Times: Judge Says Migrants Must Still Be Denied Entry for Health Reasons; by Miriam Jordan and Eileen Sullivan

NBC News: Judge plans to hit pause on Biden effort to end Trump-era Covid restriction at border; by Zoe Richards

Featured and Top Image by Philkon Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Rei Momo Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License