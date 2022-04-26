Judge Holds Former President Donald Trump in Contempt

Don't like to read?

Former President Donald J. Trump was found to be in contempt by a New York Judge. As a result, a daily fine of $10,000 was issued to be applied every day until Trump fulfills the judge’s requirements. In addition, the judge, Arthur F. Engoron ordered that he follow the terms in order to meet the conditions of the subpoena.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said. Attorney General Letitia James, who requested the subpoena, continues to be well aware of Trump’s behavior of weaving his way out of litigation. This has allowed him to largely evade accountability from prosecutors, regulators, and Congressional investigators.

Investigators seek information from multiple mobile devices, two personal and one company issued. Additional information from the Trump Organization includes files located outside of his office in storage, his executive office storage closet, and files on the 25th and 26th floors.

Trump’s Organization is nearing the end of its agreement with the Attorney General’s office, which temporarily froze specific statutes of limitations. When that deadline passes, it may use civil “enforcement” against the company.

“For years, Donald Trump has tried to evade the law and stop our lawful investigation into him, and his company’s financial dealings,” A.G. James said. The former president has denied wrongdoing and accused the Attorney General, a Black woman, of racism.

Trump further accused the A.G. investigation of being political. He claims her investigation is a ‘witch hunt’ against him. In another separate case, the former president sued to have James removed from the district attorney’s criminal investigation in an attempt to end her inquiry.

Written by Skye Leon

Edited by Cathy Milne-Ware

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Jernej Furman’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License