Mainstream Media Needs the Courage to Call Out Republican Lies

Please, someone in the mainstream television media, have the courage to call out Republicans for their lies and deceit.

I’ve said it before but I must say it again, “Republicans cannot exist when the truth is exposed.” But no one appears to be listening. It has become standard operating procedure to lie first and when the truth is revealed, they make up another lie in an attempt to cover up the first. The problem is, they are not very smart.

If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything. ~ Mark Twain

Recently, when an exchange between House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy, and Senate Minority Leader, Moscow Mitch McConnell, during and after the failed coup attempt on January 6, 2021, McCarthy was exposed as a habitual liar who will say anything to win reelection. McCarthy was vehement about Trump’s incitement of violence, and refusal to take any action to halt the insurrection. He said, “I’m done with him.”

However, a few days later, he attempted to minimize the darkest day in America’s history, while supporting “the big lie” about fraud in the 2020 election.

Senator Elizabeth Warren, (D-Mass), was very direct after McCarthy’s hypocrisy.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor. This is outrageous. And that is really the illness that pervades the Republican leadership right now, that they say one thing to the American public and something else in private,” Warren told co-anchor Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

This is the most accurate and honest statement by any politician about today’s Republican Party in name only.

Like many, I have a “love-hate” relationship with Bill Maher. However, it appears that he, too, is fed up with Trumpism and the Trump Party. He is more vocal about how they are not only failing the American people, they have become supportive of fascism in America’s future.

His guest on Friday last was Actor/Director, Rob Reiner, who had this to say.

“A vote for a Republican, is a vote AGAINST democracy.”

Like this writer, Mr. Reiner has had enough, and “the truth lives here.”

Trump and his party continue to receive assistance from their propaganda machine, Fox News. Its fake journalists have been challenged with attempting to destroy the truth about President Biden’s accomplishments.

However, they’ve hit a few “snags.”

Interviewing just four people, they received mixed reviews, two of which were more positive than negative.

“Fighting the pandemic with the availability of vaccines,” one woman told Fox News. “I think he’s a great president for the four years he’ll be here, and I’m very pleased with that.”

Another: “Binging (sic) his sobriety to the presidency,” one man, Bob, told Fox News. “Bringing a sense of decency back, bringing stability back, bringing the thought process back.”

The truth is Mr. Biden accomplished more in his first year than Trump and George W. Bush did in 12 years. He is a “working president.” Most importantly, the economy is “on a roll.” Unemployment is at the lowest in decades, and workers are experiencing wage increases and added benefits; the opposite effect is under the failed leadership of Republican presidents.

If Mr. Biden was not facing Moscow Mitch’s “party of no,” he would have accomplished much more. Several presidents before him promised to do something about our crumbling infrastructure, but only Biden is succeeding. Our nation was in its longest, unwinnable war from October 2001 until the end of August 2021, when the last of our military came home.

Finally, the new American Fascist Party must be exposed. The last four Republican presidents have failed the American people, but Trump will be remembered as the worst of all. He ended the Grand Old Party forever. Every man and woman in Washington chose to surrender their principles and integrity, and abandoned their oath of office to “preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

The Hill: Warren on McCarthy tapes: ‘Kevin McCarthy is a liar and a traitor;’ by Mychael Schnell

Daily Kos: The FOX News BS Factory Tries to Bury Biden’s Accomplishments in a Pathetic Piece of Propaganda

Daily Kos: Bill Maher with an aggressive and surprising assault on Republicanism.

