Can Republicans Be Trusted?

Chris Christie attacked Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign, begged him for a job after the election, and is now attacking him again.

How can any Republican be trusted? Before the 2016 rigged election, only a few Republican members of the House and Senate supported Donald Trump. Most were members of the “stop Trump club,” or “Anybody but Trump” dissenters. Comments from the former Republican Party ranged from “unfit,” “racist,” “sexual predator,” to terms related to “party killer.”

After he won the Electoral College, with the assistance of Vladimir Putin, James Comey, and the Mainstream Media, every member of the Republican Party in name only turned 180 degrees and obeyed the orange buffoon’s every demand. They ignored his lies, Constitutional violations, and plan to end democracy and protect the plutocracy with a fascist regime.

One of the biggest hypocrites, and I mean that in multiple ways, is former New Jersey Governor, Chris Christie. In 2016 he told the truth about Trump until the results of the November 8th election were confirmed. Christie immediately began kissing Trump’s humongous derriere, which was nearly as large as his own, begging for a nomination as the Attorney General. Trump made a fool of him and chose Jeffrey Beauregard Sessions as our nation’s premier law enforcement officer.

Little has been heard from Christie during the long four years Trump defiled our White House. However, today Christie is back on the “stop Trump” bandwagon. He said that the party must leave the past behind, meaning Trump, and move forward if they want to win elections in the future.

Speaking in New Hampshire in March he offered a new path for the once Grand Old Party. After stating the undeniable fact that “Trump was wrong about the election, he told his fellow Republicans the following.

“It’s over, everybody. You know the reason I know? Joe Biden is sleeping in Donald Trump’s bed,” Christie said. “And we need as a party to move forward. We can’t look backwards. We can’t be a party of vindictiveness and vendettas. We cannot be a party of settling scores ‘for me.’ We have to be a party of creating opportunity and inspiration ‘for us.'”

I don’t know where “inspiration” will come from. The right-wing is composed of mostly old, white men who think in the past. They are history, and that history is not memorable.

It won’t surprise you to learn that Christie questions Trump’s endorsements. He claims they are not made for political reasons, and no other logical factors are involved. He chooses men and women to support who offer their allegiance to him without reservation. Another action by a malignant narcissist.

Anyone who believes that Trump is or ever was qualified to lead a nation of 331 million people is living in a world of fantasy and chosen ignorance. Trump lacks a single accomplishment in his entire life without the aid of outside sources. His life is a history of failure. His greatest mistake was failing to lead our nation in the battle against a coming health emergency. Thousands of Americans lost their lives because Trump repeated the lie that “it will just go away.” Covid-19 has taken about one-million lives since March of 2020.

The entire saga of Trump’s illegitimate presidency has moved America backward 60 years or more. But he had a lot of help, including Christie, Moscow Mitch, Lindsey Graham, and others who despised Trump until he won the election. Not a single man or woman who calls themselves a Republican today is immune from the label of “hypocrite.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

