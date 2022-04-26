Strategy to Defeat GOP: Stick to Issues Important to Most Americans

Don't like to read?

Defeating fake Republicans should be easy: just stick to the issues important to most Americans.

The only fact which should matter when our nation’s people go to the polls on November 8th is “how do the candidates stand on the issues most important to the majority of our nation’s people?”

This sounds too easy. Polls reveal that on every major issue “Republicans” oppose the issues which matter to the great majority of all Americans: universal healthcare, the economy, free or affordable education, sensible immigration reform, income inequality, women’s rights, voting rights, and domestic terrorism. Unfortunately, we live in a nation of people who choose ignorance over facts. Most Americans learn everything they think they need to know from television. As for truth, television “news” is about as reliable as social media.

The big question becomes, “what must we do to inform voters before the election?” It begins with the men and women we elect. They must appear in the press in any form possible including op-eds. Appearing on any television show for any reason and telling the truth would help a lot. Give the American people a face to go along with their name.

We have two parties, one which promises to serve all Americans, and another which cares only for the wishes of special interests and their own ambitions. One believes in democracy, and the other seeks the end of democracy and the institution of a fascist regime with Trump as our first dictator.

The American Fascist Party is focused on distraction and misdirection to make Democrats appear the enemy.

Rather, it’s the fact that they have trained GOP and conservative-leaning voters to think of everything Democrats do as a threat to their way of life. Supporting LGBTQ rights, supposedly sexualizing children, purportedly importing immigrants, infringing on personal freedoms with mask mandates—it’s all of a piece. It’s shorthand for Democrats being scary because they want to destroy everything you hold dear.

It’s the misinformation highway they are traveling, and one Democrat is not afraid to call them out for their lies.

Michigan State Senator, Mallory McMorrow, is a Democrat. She is exposing Republican tactics while attempting to belay the baseless fears created by the right-wing.

“People who are different are not the reason that our roads are in bad shape after decades of disinvestment, or that health care costs are too high, or that teachers are leaving the profession,” McMorrow explained, touching on several of voters’ key concerns.

“We cannot let hateful people tell you otherwise to scapegoat and deflect from the fact that they are not doing anything to fix the real issues that impact people’s lives,” she later added.

I’m not telling you that Democrats are perfect, that would be a lie and I promise that “the truth lives here.” Independents are perfect, and they are few in Washington. Bernie Sanders is one, and when he speaks, Americans should listen. He remains fearless and devoted to all of our country’s people.

This is in no way an endorsement for the senator from Vermont, should he decide to run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2024. Trump and Biden have proven that that job is for younger women and men. It is highly stressful and multi-faceted. With a notion averaging 38.2 years of age, it is mandatory that younger Americans lead us into the future, not into our dark past.

As an Independent, I will admit that if a woman, especially a woman of color, runs for the presidency in 2024, I am very likely to vote for her if she shares most of my beliefs and is not a Trump supporter, regardless of her party affiliation. I do not believe in political parties. I believe in the love of country, devotion to 331 million Americans, and ideas that will move our nation bravely forward into the future making the enormous changes needed to accomplish her goals, the goals of most Americans.

With one exception, old, white men have failed our nation’s people for 233 years. Time to give a woman the opportunity to place people before profits.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The Hill: Republican election hypocrisy knows no limits; by Gregory J. Wallance

Daily Kos: Sen. McMorrow did something essential for Democrats—called out Republicans’ politics of distraction; by Kerry Eleveld

Images Courtesy of Victoria Pickering’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License