New Program Offers Chicagoans Cash for Access to Security Cameras

A new $5.3 million program offers Chicagoans cash for access to their home and business security cameras and GPS tracking devices. This will help investigators solve crimes faster. The new program was announced on April 4, 2022.

Crystal clear RIng doorbell footage, home security cameras, and surveillance videos are often the authority’s best chance to trace and catch criminals.

Surveillance footage helps police “know what occurred and when it occurred when there’s not [any] witnesses,” Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown stated. He added that “video evidence helps determine charges.”

However, high-tech security cameras cost a lot of money and are something many businesses, individuals, and families cannot afford. Now the city is offering to pick up the tab.

They will pay:

Up to $100 per light for outdoor motion sensor lighting.

Up to $250 per camera — no more than $400 per home.

Subscription costs for the first year.

Recompensation on vehicle GPS tracking devices and the cost of a subscription for one year.

People have to register their devices with the city’s records to be reimbursed.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot stated that “by having existing businesses and residents register their cameras, [they] are literally becoming [the city’s] eyes and ears.” She added, “What this does is give us a tool that when something happens in a particular area that detectives and other police officers will know where to look to find camera footage.”

Registering one’s device with the city’s program does not give authority figures the ability to access camera footage. It just allows city officials and detectives to know where to look. Owners must still give their consent for them to access their cameras.

Chicago is also collaborating and trying to raise $1 million to fund what is called the largest gun-buy-back program ever in the city. They are working to offer more financial incentives to citizens to contribute to helping get weapons off the streets.

Written by Sheena Robertson

