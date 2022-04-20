QAnon Controls the American Fascist Party

Don't like to read?

You are wrong: it is not Trump or Moscow Mitch who is in control of the “American Fascist Party,” it’s QAnon. When the Republican Party imploded in 2017, I watched as several factions within the once Grand Old Party struggled to lead what had become a “hot mess.” Over the last five years, I saw it move further and further to the right. In 2022, it has found a new name and a new leader. Our second major party has a new name, and it is very apropos, “The American Nazi Party.” Its new leader is the creator of hundreds of baseless conspiracy theories, Q’Anon.

Those who refuse to openly admit their affiliation with the cult by refusing to denounce the fascist organization are admitting their support. No longer can any right-wing politician call themselves a “Republican,” and to claim there is any resemblance to the “party of Lincoln” is blasphemy.

A recent report from inside the cult claims that 72 candidates running in the 2022 election have already announced plans to attack their progressive opponents as “pedophiles.” Sadly, most men and women who vote for anyone who claims to be a Republican will choose to believe anything from anyone with an “R” next to their name. This is “voting ignorance.”

I am calling for a repeal of the second amendment, and I am beginning to think about the first. Watching the writer/actor, Larry David, in a Super Bowl commercial, I have begun to wonder if he is right. The scene takes place at the Constitutional Convention of 1787. He is reading a document and says: “You want to let everyone vote?” A voice says, “everyone.” He replies: “Even the stupid ones?” “The truth lives here,” and that is exactly what happened.

Jan. 6, 2021, and its aftermath prove that democracy in America is under attack and will likely perish before the end of this decade. Unfortunately, the same appears to be happening around the world.

Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty — Plato Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide — John Adams

Our nation’s greatest President, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, added his belief that democracy cannot exist without an educated and informed electorate. Unfortunately, this is a growing problem in America.

I have read many times, “democracy isn’t easy.” I agree, but it is worth working for. It is the only form of government where every citizen is free and equal. America is moving towards fascism, where only the super-rich and powerful have the right to live the lives they choose.

The fact that the right-wing has surrendered to Q’Anon offers undeniable proof that they are incompetent and in desperate need of leadership. Trump is not a leader. He is a tool; Moscow Mitch is the past and has nothing to offer his party in the 21st century. This leaves the co-conspirators in Trump’s attempt to overthrow our 2020 election; Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Ron Johnson, Marsha Blackburn, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Paul Gosar, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Jim Jordan, and Kevin McCarthy, to assume the leadership role. All are supporters of Q’Anon.

It is sad how far the once Grand Old Party has fallen. As an Independent, this is very disappointing. Our government cannot function without two parties with opposite ideas who deliberate and compromise intelligently. Unfortunately, there are only a handful of men and women who sit on the right side of the aisle who possess the common sense and love of the country needed to serve our nation’s people.

Your vote is more important than ever. Save your country and vote intelligently. Turn off the television and vet each candidate. You can save America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

