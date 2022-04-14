Republicans, ‘How Do You Really Feel About Donald Trump?’

Don't like to read?

The people at Donald Trump’s hate rallies are not “Republicans.” They are members of a cult. Although Trump does not mean most of what he says, he does not care about most of the issues he complains about, but his cult does. They support white supremacy, the “big lie,” xenophobia, homophobia, and the subjugation of women.

What do legitimate Republicans really think about Trump when they are not speaking in front of the television cameras?

Trump has basically repeated the same old things for nearly seven years. Most right-wing politicians are wary of Trump’s repetitious and boring blabbering. He has nothing new to say. He offers no reason why he should ever be allowed to hold public office in the future.

Frank Luntz is a long-time GOP pollster. In a recent interview, he said that his colleagues find Trump’s constant claims about unproven voter fraud in the election unfounded and they are “tired of going back and rehashing the 2020 election.”

Luntz added that he was not surprised when the Republican Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu, offered his personal opinion of his former president.

“He’s f—— crazy,” Sununu said of Trump earlier this month at the annual event known for its roasts of politicians and other figures.

“I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution,” he added. “But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”

“I don’t know a single Republican who was surprised by what Sununu said. He said what they were thinking,” Luntz said to The Daily Beast. “They won’t say it [in public], but behind his back, they think he’s a child. They’re laughing at him.”

“That’s what made it significant,” he added, referring to Sununu’s comments.

Throughout his life, Trump has revealed an extremely low level of intellect, and an inability to find any endeavor in which he might find success without the aid of others.

Other significant changes reveal Trump’s fragility in several states he dominated in 2016 and 2020.

Among red states, Trump’s support from registered Republicans is slightly in decline. His favorability rating in Georgia is (86 percent), North Carolina (87 percent), Ohio (80 percent), and Pennsylvania (77 percent). Republican analysts note that currently, Trump’s rating in Georgia has declined slightly, formerly recorded at 89 percent, and Ohio at 81 percent. Equally important is his unfavorable rating in January rose slightly in Georgia rose four points to 14 percent, and two points in Ohio to 19 percent.

The question becomes, “are voters who likely support Republican candidates tiring of the old, obese, windbag?” Ask all who call themselves “Republicans,” “what is he offering you? What, if anything is he promising you in 2022, which he promised in 2016 and failed to deliver?”

His one fallacious claim was “economic success.” Every accomplishment was related to efforts made by the Obama administration.

Joe Biden’s efforts to increase the nation’s economic status are near the level of “historic.” Unemployment is the lowest in more than 10 years. New jobs surpass those of the last two decades. Per capita income is beginning to rise among the middle class and low-income workers. None of these successes existed during the administrations of the last four Republican presidents.

When you read my offerings, you know that “the truth lives here.” My only purpose for informing readers is to save my country from Trump and his supporters who will say and do anything to support the super-rich and win elections. They care nothing about your future or the future of those you love. I believe that America is worth saving, and your vote is powerful. I encourage you to vote in any manner offered to you on or before November 8th and again in 2024. This is your country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

