The Truth Is Rising to the Top and No One Can Stop It

The truth is rising to the top, and Donald Trump, Fox News, Junior, Mark Meadows, and no one else can stop it.

Trump, his American Fascist Party, Fox News, and other right-wing extremist groups continue to downplay the horrific events of Jan. 6, 2021. As the evidence mounts, revealing the facts, one by one, everyone involved is under investigation for their part in the insurrection.

Let’s stop pretending. All that needs to be done is replay the tapes from that day, tapes that were watched live by millions of Americans, and little more is needed to convict those who were actively involved. The only thing left to do is connect the players and establish a timeline.

Fact: before the election was called on the 7th of November, 2020, Trump and his people knew they had lost the election. Plans began immediately to overturn the will of the people. Not only were Trump and members of the administration involved in organizing what would later be called what it was, a failed coup, right-wing politicians on the Hill and select members of Fox News were informed of the violence.

The recent release of texts to Mark Meadows as the insurrection was in progress reveals that the same individuals who attempt a misdirection of the facts today expressed fear that the repercussions from the attempt to overthrow our government would end the credibility of those who called themselves “Republicans” once and for all. “The truth lives here,” and I will tell you now, that is exactly what happened. All those involved proved themselves to be enemies of the American people.

Congressman Liz Cheney (R-WY) released texts exposing the truth about how serious the violent actions on January 6 were viewed by Fox News’ fake journalists and even Donny Junior.

First, a single fact that was unreported by the mainstream media. During the three-hour period, as various members of Neo-Nazi groups smashed windows, broke down doors, defecated inside the Capitol, vandalized the building, and stole objects from the offices of the legislature, many phone calls were received inside the White House. Each call was a request begging the president to order his supporters to end the violence and leave the Capitol Building. Instead, Trump watched the darkest day in American history on television for nearly three hours until he made a superficial plea asking them to end their actions which could only be called a “coup attempt.”

Some of the more significant phone calls were made by Donny Junior, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.

“Mark, the president needs to tell the people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham texted on Jan. 6, according to Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Republican member of the House select committee investigating the insurrection.

When it was Hannity’s turn.

And Fox host Sean Hannity, a leading Trump booster, asked Meadows that day, “Can he [Trump] make a statement asking people to leave the Capitol,” according to Cheney on Monday night as she revealed evidence Meadows had given the committee before he abruptly stopped cooperating.

We cannot leave out Donny Junior’s plea to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows

[“We need an Oval Office address,” Trump Jr. texted Meadows, Cheney said, noting that the younger Trump had texted the chief of staff “again and again.”

“He’s got to condemn this shit ASAP. The Capitol Police tweet is not enough,” Trump Jr. wrote in another message.]

There can be no doubt that each of these individuals was fully aware of the seriousness of the event. Although they deny this fact today, they cannot be believed. They are quite simply lying.

Trump has never condemned the rioters and clearly stated that if her were president, he would pardon them for their treasonous actions.

Sadly, our government lacks the courage and the integrity to address January 6 for what it was. If the media and those in Washington cared about America’s future, our nation would be outraged, and nothing else would fill the front pages of the papers and google news until Trump, and his co-conspirators were punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

NPR: Rep. Liz Cheney read text messages she said Mark Meadows got during the Jan. 6 siege

Newsweek: What Trump Was Doing on Jan. 6 During Nearly 8-Hour Gap in Phone Records; by Katherine Fung

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image by Therealjimricks Courtesy of Wikimedia – Creative Commons License