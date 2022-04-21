The South Will Never Rise Again

Don't like to read?

I have some bad news for America’s men and women who continue to believe that they are superior to all other races. Your fantasy is facing a changing reality. You are and will remain the worst of our past.

“The truth lives here,” and our nation’s pure white population is in decline. Over the last two decades, whites have a lower reproduction rate than all other demographics. Younger Americans are a more diverse population and will become the majority in the years to come. Most pure white Americans are over the age of 50. Therefore, pure whites are literally a dying breed with our nation’s average age currently at 38.2 years of age.

In 2010 the pure white population was 63.7 percent. In 2020, it dropped to 57.8 percent. Sociologists underestimated the changes in the 21st century and the result is an enormous shift in our nation’s demographics.

In 2019 millennials became our nation’s largest demographic; those born between 1981 and 2000. They replaced baby boomers, my generation, who are losing their earthly bonds as they reach their 70s. in 2022.

Sorry, (not really,) white supremacists, this will not change. In a shorter time than once believed, pure whites will become the minority.

Why is this a point of interest and the greatest fear of red states?

White men and women control the voting outcome of red states in America today. The American Fascist Party, formerly known as the Republican Party, is composed primarily of old, white men and women. As these anti-Americans are no longer a significant component of our political system, America will achieve its primary dream of a most diverse society.

Neo-Nazi groups who support Trump and his party are running scared, and facing their “waterloo.” They cannot win this war. Most Americans support the rights and freedoms of all Americans as guaranteed by the Constitution. We are not ready for fascism. Many of us grew up watching WWII movies and learned to hate Hitler at a very early age. After high school, we hated him even more after learning about the Holocaust, which the right-wing would prefer to forget.

Do not be fooled by propaganda from the right, there are two Americas today. The confederacy was not an army of disgruntled Americans. They were terrorists, traitors, whose goal was to destroy the Union. All monuments, documents, or legends dedicated to our enemies in the Civil War are lies. The second Civil War is happening today. Our nation is facing a new group of traitors, and the enemy is our own government.

There are no “Republicans” on the right side of the aisle. They have no respect for the Constitution. Laws mean nothing to them. The fact that they condone the January 6 coup attempt confirms that they are traitors to my America. They are the enemy.

The south will never rise again. For the second time in our nation’s short history, we will have met and defeated an enemy who would destroy the dream of democracy. We will vote and defeat the enemy. Our nation will achieve greatness for the first time in our history.

Op-ed by James Turnage

