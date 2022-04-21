Willie Wilson Plans Gas Giveaway for Saturday

Don't like to read?

Chicago mayoral candidate and millionaire businessman Willie Wilson has announced plans to hold a gas giveaway on Saturday, April 23, 2022. This will be his third time giving away gas to Chicagoans.

During a press conference held at his home and office on the 49th floor of St. Regis Chicago, Wilson stated that “gasoline prices are about $4.47 a gallon.” However, he added that some areas were paying a bit more.

It was announced on TV that gas prices were expected to rise another 5-7%, according to Wilson.

“People are really hurting out here in terms of trying to survive. [They] are trying to be able to pay rent — trying to buy groceries. We are just trying to do our part,” Wilson stated.

The first gasoline giveaway was for $200,000. His second one was for $1 million. This Saturday, they plan to give away another $1 million throughout Cook County.

The mayoral candidate told the press that he hoped Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot would make this giveaway tax-free. Last time they spent around $100,000 in taxes. This took away from Chicagoans in need. He then read excerpts from a letter he sent to the governor and mayor asking them to wave the gas taxes for Saturday’s giveaway.

The gas giveaways are not the first time Wilson has helped the community. Last year he gave away roughly $4 or $4.5 million. The year prior, they gave away around $3 million to Chicagoans. After Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans, they were able to give away $1 million to flood victims who lost their homes. In addition, they have been able to hand out face masks to citizens in Chicago and Los Angeles.

Wilson’s third gas giveaway starts at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will be held at the following locations in Chicago:

Super Save at 48 E Garfield Blvd.

Citgo at 1345 N Pulaski.

Super Save at 6659 S Halsted.

Super Save at 11100 S State Street.

Mobil at 2801 S Pulaski Road.

Mobil at 603 S Independence Blvd.

BP at 7600 S South Chicago.

The RUOX at 7051 S Western.

BP at 101 N Western Ave.

Clark at 1952 W Garfield.

Marathon at 340 Sacramento Blvd.

Shell at 5230 S Western.

Golo at 1958 W 47th Street.

BP at 5201 W Jackson Blvd.

He will also be giving away gas at these suburban locations:

Mobil on 1950 Greeb Vay Road in Evanston, Illinois.

Super Save on 101 W Madison in Maywood, Illinois.

Falcon on 18280 Crawford in Country Club Hills, Illinois.

BP on 667 E Sibley in Dolton, Illinois.

BP on 5149 W 79th Street in Burbank, Illinois.

BP on 16701 Oak Park Ave in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Shell on 4804 Butterfield Road in Hillside, Illinois.

Citgo on 11900 S Marchfield Ave in Calumet Park, Illinois.

BP on 1811 S 17th Ave in Broadview, Illinois.

Mobil on 5800 E Cermak Road in Cicero, Illinois.

Phillips on 9340 Irving Park Road in Schiller Park, Illinois.

BP on 450 S Cicero in University Park, Illinois.

Shell on 5630 St. Charles in Berkely, Illinois.

Shell on 6129 W North Ave in Oak Park, Illinois.

Sav A Stop on 300 E North Ave in Northlake, Illinois.

People have been asked to refrain from lining up overnight for this gas giveaway.

