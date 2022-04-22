Time to Laugh at Republicans

Don't like to read?

It is time for my segment: laughing at Republicans.

If they were not intent on destroying my country, I would find Republicans hilarious. If you follow what is happening to our country, you will laugh out loud at these two stories.

Currently, nearly every man and woman who calls himself or herself a “Republican” continues to support “the big lie.” Although not a single offering of facts confirms Trump’s claim about fraud in our 2020 election, they lie for him. They also attempt to downplay the darkest day in America’s history, the failed coup on Jan. 6, 2021.

However, let us go back to that horrible day and see what right-wing politicians said on that day and the days immediately following the insurrection. Then, ask yourself, “who are these guys? Can I believe anything they say?” You will immediately tell yourself, “no.”

In the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, the two top Republicans in Congress, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) and Sen. Mitch McConnell (Ky.) told associates they believed President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and vowed to drive him from politics. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy,” he told a group of Republican leaders.

As hypocrites always do, both men continue to support the man they actually despise. McCarthy kisses Trump’s humongous derriere every chance he gets and claims that the election was stolen from his Fuhrer. He spends almost as much time at Mar-a-Lago as his master. McConnell denounced Trump’s claim that the election was “rigged,” but when asked if Trump ran in 2024 if he would support the orange buffoon, his answer was a resounding “yes.” There was good reason to call all of the Republican candidates the “clown car” in 2016. This fake Republican Party is a very bad joke being played on the American people.

Moscow Mitch McConnell continues to perform stand-up comedy in front of the television cameras. His tactics are the reason the Supreme Court is “packed” with right-wing extremists today. Moscow Mitch created a “rule” early in 2016 which prevented hearings for the vacant seat created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Merrick Garland was never given the opportunity guaranteed him by the Constitution. Then, just weeks before the 2020 election, Moscow Mitch rushed through the confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett, breaking his own “rule.” He’s so funny: not!

“The truth lives here,” and I am telling you that not a single man or woman who claims to be a member of the once “Grand Old Party” can be trusted. They will say and do anything, and I mean ANYTHING, to win elections. Every word out of their mouths is a lie. They hate Trump but are desperate to receive votes from his white supremacist supporters. This is an undeniable fact, but of course, they will attempt to misdirect the truth.

When you go to the polls on November 8th, remember this article. The sooner we remove the liars and traitors from Washington, the sooner our government will function the way it was designed.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License