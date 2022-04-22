Sarah Palin and Donald Trump the GOP 2024 Dream Ticket

Don't like to read?

Republican’s “Dream Ticket” for 2024: Please Let it Become a Reality

As a man interested in politics and our nation’s government for about 65 years, I have never witnessed two people as unqualified, as obnoxious, or as evil as the two individuals who could be running for the GOP’s “dream ticket” in 2024. The hair on the back of my neck tingles when I think of the possibility. It would be so ludicrous. The outcome would result in one of two things: the most one-sided election in history, or the complete end of the United States of America. Our once-respected nation would become the world’s biggest joke.

The “half-Governor” of Alaska, who was undoubtedly responsible for the late John McCain’s losing his bid for the presidency in 2008, is running for a seat in the House of Representatives in November. Some have accused her of using this as an opportunity to remain relevant, and possibly become Trump’s running mate in 2024.

Sarah Palin is denying this allegation, although she admitted that after the death of Don Young, who represented the people of Alaska for decades, Trump had contacted her about the possibility of replacing Mike Pence as his running mate in 2024.

Of course, none of this has been confirmed, but I and many others would love to see this become a reality. It would be hilarious. The former Republican Party is not only in disarray, it fails to contain a single legitimate presidential candidate with the qualifications or willingness to lead our nation. Two of the least qualified, least intelligent, and most arrogant people in our nation’s history running on the Republican ticket in 2024 is not only a huge joke, it is a dream come true for Independents and Democrats.

Two egomaniacs whose ambitions are nothing more than the adulation of their supporters and the need for relevance in our political system parading around our nation waving the banner of the once Grand Old Party would be the most laughable situation in our nation’s history and the butt of jokes for every comedian in the world.

Former Republicans who were proud to be known as the “party of Lincoln” would be shuddering in their graves. Not only Abraham Lincoln, but Teddy Roosevelt, Dwight Eisenhower, and even Richard Nixon would be ashamed that fools like these two would dare to think they were capable of leading a nation of 331 million people, many of whom are intelligent. They have no principles, morals, or loyalty to their country. They are interested in their personal achievements and nothing else.

I can only imagine what a Trump-Palin presidency might be. Not only would they ignore the problems facing our nation, and have any concern about the future of our nation’s people, they would do anything to please their supporters. I mean anything.

With the support of Vladimir Putin, a Trump-Palin presidency, 788 American billionaires, and 22.3 million millionaires, America as we know it would be destroyed.

You may think I am being dramatic, but the events over the last five years prove that the dreams of Washington, Jefferson, Franklin, Madison, Hamilton, Adams, Monroe, and the others who had the vision and courage to create the perfect nation could become nothing more than a dream.

The end is near unless our nation’s people have the courage to stand up once again and defeat the enemy of the ideal nation: a nation composed of immigrants who believe in human rights, and freedom for all. It is called “the American Dream.” Trump and Palin would create “the American Nightmare.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

