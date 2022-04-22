Cook County Sheriff Plans Free Car Light Repair Event [Video]

Don't like to read?

Cook County Sheriff Thomas J. Dart will be holding a free car light — taillights, headlights, license plate lights — repair event on April 28, 2022. This is the third time they have held the event this year.

The car light repair event will be hosted at the St. Clare of Montefalco Parish located at 5443 S Washtenaw Ave in Chicago, Illinois 60632. It is for Cook County residents only. They will also have the Prescription Drug Take-back Program and additional resources available.

They are requiring participants to pre-register for the event. The deadline to register is April 25. Participants can register by emailing the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at CCSO.CommunityEngagement@ccsheriff.org.

The event is hosted by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in partnership with District 1 State Representative Aarón M. Ortíz, District 7 Cook County Commissioner Alma E. Anaya, and St. Rita of Cascia Parish.

Sheriff Dart says these events will not only save drivers money on repairs but on potential fines and court costs — which could come to hundreds of dollars — if they were pulled over.

“The Sheriff’s Office has made long-term investments in non-traditional law enforcement programs,” according to their website. CCSO mechanics will be there to provide the expertise necessary to replace the missing or defective light bulbs.

“Under the leadership of Sheriff Thomas J. Dart, we are providing a car repair service. The sheriff realized that getting a ticket for a broken taillight or headlight has a definite negative economic impact [on] a family. So we tried to figure out a way to help and have that positive influence in the community from the law enforcement standpoint,” stated Undersheriff Marlon Parks. “We came up with this event where if you signed up with us we’ll repair your light and replace it free of charge.”

He added if people want to partner with them and have them come to their community they can let them know at the same email address to register for the event. People can also go to the Vehicle Light Replacement section on Cook County Sheriff’s Office website to sign up for notification on future car light repair events.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

CBS: Cook County Sherriff’s Office Holds Free Vehicle Light Repair Event In Berwyn

Cook County Sheriff: Vehicle Light Replacement

Patch: Cook County Sheriff To Hold Free Car Light Repair Event; by Eileen O’Gorman

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Jason Pier in DC’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image Courtesy of CCSO – Used With Permission