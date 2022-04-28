Was Paul Rand Born in America?

Don't like to read?

Rand Paul (R-Texas) spoke before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday and defended Vladimir Putin’s war crimes against a sovereign country. He supports Donald Trump’s fascist agenda, and maybe now we know why. He told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that “Putin just wants his land back.” Really! I can’t make this s**t up.

“You could argue the countries they’ve attacked were part of Russia,” Paul told Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Tuesday. Blinken blasted even the thought of it, saying it was the “fundamental right” of countries that bordered Russia to decide their own fate. Paul decided the best course of action was to double down, pointing to some of the countries’ past history as Soviet states “since the 1920s.” “There is no justification for the invasion, I’m not saying that. But there are reasons for the invasion,” Paul said.

I am not surprised. “The truth lives here,” and every member of the TEA Party is bats**t crazy. When the first group of the “Billionaires Party” was elected in 2010, both Republicans and Democrats should have recognized that a new group of obstructionists was chosen to disrupt the American political system. The Koch brothers, Sheldon Adelson, and others had succeeded at the beginning of the end of the once Grand Old Party.

Paul demonstrates the differences between America in 1941 and in 2022. Nearly 100 percent of our nation’s people united to fight the forces of fascism and the evilest man in the world, Adolf Hitler, after cowardly attacks on December 7, 1941. Today, 40 percent of our nation’s people and nearly one-half of our federal government support Putin and his puppet, Donald Trump. America is broken, and I’m doubtful it can be repaired. All of this after Trump’s people attempted to overthrow our government by preventing the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021.

Far too many of our nation’s people have abandoned their principles and approve of shredding the Constitution.

Our nation is in desperate need of a great, courageous, and patriotic leader. Only a man or woman who is aggressive, relentless, and determined to save our nation for generations to come can accomplish what appears to be the impossible.

The “United” States of America is over. However, with the right man or woman leading our nation, the division within our nation’s people can be reduced. Those who love the nation created by our founding fathers can unite and make the great changes needed to reverse the destruction begun by Trump and his supporters.

Far too many of our elected officials relinquished their American citizenship to join Trump in his efforts to accomplish Putin’s ambition; the destruction of American democracy, and the establishment of a fascist regime with Trump as its first dictator.

Fortunately, for all real Americans, Putin made a foolish choice and placed all his ambitions in the hands of an old, obese, white man who has failed at everything in his life. Over four years of the worst illegitimate presidency in history, he failed again.

His mission was simple: gain the support of the weak-minded men and women who believed in white supremacy, and that it was possible to move our nation back into the dark days of the mid-20th century. Using tactics of anger and hatred, he inspired his followers to commit actions of violence. His cult chose ignorance over the truth.

However, as a malignant narcissist, Trump could not resist demanding more attention. An enormous number of Americans found him a disgusting old failure who had no interest in improving the lives of the majority. A historic voter turnout in 2020 decided his fate, and nothing will reverse this situation. But the damage is done, and much of it is irreparable.

Saving America cannot be accomplished by an average, or even exceptional woman or man. Only an unusual and charismatic woman or man who will ignore politics and do whatever is necessary to accomplish the impossible can save America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

