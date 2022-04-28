Donald Trump’s Intellect Is Far Below Average

Don't like to read?

There is no doubt that Donald Trump’s tax returns would destroy him. His constant claim to be a billionaire would once and for all be destroyed. The orange man also had his transcripts from Wharton sealed. I would like to see his report cards from grammar school.

The world has been watching Trump since June of 2015, and by his own words and actions, nearly eight billion people know that his intellect is far below average. He doesn’t read or is unable to understand the written word. His speech is moronic as he rambles about things he desperately wants others to believe. Can you ever forget that he suggested drinking bleach would kill the coronavirus?

If you know anything about ivy league colleges and universities, I’m certain that you doubt that Trump earned his diploma from Wharton. It’s not unreasonable to believe his degree was purchased by Father Fred. We know that his deferments from the Vietnam War were bought and paid for. Trump is a coward and would have been a disaster in any branch of the military.

Personally, I doubt that he ever received a grade higher than a “C” in elementary school. This is probably the primary reason why he was sent away to boarding school at the age of 13.

One of Trump’s biggest critics has been his niece, Mary. Like yours truly, she finds his boasts about “being a genius” tiresome and a lie. During an interview on MSNBC, she describes her uncle as a “black hole of need.”

“And also because he knows it isn’t true,” said Mary Trump, who is a psychologist. “He knows he’s a deeply unintelligent person. He knows that he’s severely damaged and has severe limitations so he’s always trying to fill a need that is unfillable.”

You might remember that he referred to the accomplishments of family members, insinuating that he inherited those genes. Mary explained his need to be included in his family’s successes.

“I do find it fascinating that he thinks just because my uncle was a physicist and my grandfather was really good at using federal money to screw working people over that that somehow redounds to Donald’s intelligence,” she said.

Trump’s puppet, Moscow Mitch McConnell, offered his opinion of Trump’s lack of intelligence in a slightly different way. This is what he said after the failed coup on January 6.

“He put a gun to his head and pulled the trigger,” he said.

“I feel exhilarated by the fact that this fellow finally, totally discredited himself,” McConnell told the New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin in the hours after the attack, adding that Trump “was pretty thoroughly discredited by this.”

It’s undeniable that the insurrection was the action of a deranged, malignant narcissist whose desire to replace democracy with fascism surpassed his intelligence. However, it also reveals his lack of knowledge about how our government functions. He continues to have no understanding of how our election process functions. He does not “know everything about everything.” Quite the opposite.

Sadly, Trump continues to have supporters who are like-minded and are unable to think clearly using their basic tools of common sense and logic. “How dumb are they?” They continue to believe Trump’s big lie that the 2020 election can still be overturned.

It says a lot about our nation’s average intelligence to know that Trump won the Electoral College in 2016, and received more than 74 million votes in 2020. I’m worried about our nation’s future.

Op-ed by James Turnage

