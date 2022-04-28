The ‘Gang’ in Washington DC

Don't like to read?

It is pitiful. Right-wing politicians are incapable of campaigning on the issues because they oppose every issue considered important to the majority of our nation’s people. Since 2000 they have been reduced to a single tactic, a tactic which was successful for the last two “Republican” presidents, and the worst two in history, George W. Bush, and Donald John Trump.

Trump and his American Fascist Party continue to viciously attack real Americans, men and women who are working for all Americans and the future of our country. From personal attacks to attacks attempting to redirect the truth about positive actions which would move our nation boldly into the 21st century, they will say and do anything which might help them win elections.

I am proud to be a liberal. I care about others, not only myself and those I love. I try hard to do the right thing. Unfortunately, I don’t always succeed, but I learn from my mistakes. The truth and facts based upon reality and not emotion help me make better decisions. I reject all forms of ignorance, including racism, homophobia, religious intolerance, misogyny, xenophobia, and any attempt to claim that whites are superior to all others. The people of the world all basically want the same things. Hating someone simply because of their race, the color of their skin or their choice of religion is founded on arrogance, ignorance, and a deep fear of inevitable change.

Over the last seven years, the entire party sitting on the right side of the aisle has proven itself to be the party of racism, bigotry, and other forms of prejudice. They attack Independents and Democrats for what they should be most proud of. But don’t criticize them, they don’t like it and are incapable of facing reality. They are wusses who are weak and are unwilling and unable to take honest criticism. They are all “mini-Donalds.”

Take Marjorie Taylor Greene. She is constantly attacking Black Americans and the LGBTQ community while calling for the murders of abortion doctors and nurses. She does all of this while proudly holding a military assault rifle, a true weapon of mass destruction. She is proud to speak before white supremacist groups and attack transsexuals and other members of the LGBTQ community.

Republicans have become a gang. They join together to protect special interests and themselves without any concern for the majority. Gangs exist because individually they are all cowards. They refuse to think as individuals, adopting a gang mentality. Free thought is not allowed. They must support each other without question.

Recently Greene spoke to a group of Catholic extremists, the same group supported by Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. Although she opposes the teachings of Jesus Christ, Greene immediately attacked the Constitutional rights of women to terminate a pregnancy. Then she attacked her “God,” saying, “I don’t know why God has not destroyed us.”

The truth is, she is a godless fascist who seeks the overthrow of our democratically elected government. If our government had the courage, just once, to do the right thing, they would expel Greene, Boebert, Gosar, and Gaetz from the House today.

Once again, Republicans are unable to stand on the issues. They are attempting to misdirect attention from the truth by attacking schools, libraries, and teachers for telling the truth. Their efforts are focused on hiding history from our young. They are too ignorant to be aware that at some point in their lives they will become wiser on their own and learn that slavery and racism have been huge problems in America since 1619. They will also learn that the LGBTQ community has been persecuted for simply being themselves for hundreds of years.

Your vote can break up this gang and restore not only democracy, but also integrity, understanding, and compassion to America.

Election day is November 8th.

Op-ed by James Turnage

