Will Billionaires Buy the 2022 Midterm Elections?

Will billionaires, who own today’s Republican Party in name only, buy the 2022 midterm elections?

It is an undeniable fact that right-wing politicians are bought and paid for by special interests, specifically our nation’s 788 billionaires. Although America was once a capitalistic society, it has moved farther away from a democratic republic and is now a plutocracy. The question is, “will the super-rich buy the 2022 election?”

“The truth lives here,” and I can guarantee that if Donald Trump’s American Fascist Party regains control of the House and Senate, he and Vladimir Putin will once again control what happens in this country for at least two more years. Fascists will decide the country’s future, and the end of the Founding Father’s dreams will become a reality. The United States of America will be forever erased from the planet.

Statistics show that the super-rich is on their way to spending a historic amount of money on our midterm elections in November. They will saturate televisions with lies and innuendos in support of right-wing extremists, attempting to discredit the many accomplishments of President Joe Biden’s administration.

Most Americans share common beliefs about the election process: they last too long and cost more money than they are worth. These facts require a serious question: “why would billionaires spend millions of dollars to elect Representatives and Senators whose base salary is $174,000 per year?” Are they buying votes? Hell yes.

This is part of the corruption which occurs daily in Washington. It is a fact that America has become more of a business and less of a country. The nation’s motto has become “profits before people” over the last four decades.

What are voters to do when one entire party is owned and operated by lobbies representing our nation’s wealthiest men and women? The working class does not have lobbies representing their needs and wishes. Is this equal representation under the law? Not even close.

The problems with U.S. elections are in no way related to voter fraud. The system is failing the American people. It should be easier to vote, not more difficult. Voting by mail is completely safe, and a solution for the difficulty of casting ballots by men and women who are physically challenged, have inadequate transportation and have no access to polls within their residential area.

The First Amendment was written with the understanding that voting is our greatest and most important right. Limiting election spending, blocking political ads from broadcast television, and limiting the length of campaigns would simplify the process.

The 2020 election was “the safest and most secure in history,” according to Trump’s own election process watchdogs. It was also the largest thanks to early voting, mail-in voting, and an increase in the number of accessible polls on election day.

The red-state politicians who call themselves “Republicans” are currently involved in gerrymandering, and laws designed to suppress the voting rights of minorities and low-income Americans. This is fascism and directly opposed to the intentions of the First Amendment.

In most cases, elections in America are “bought, not won.” Trump said: “everything I need to know, I learn from television.” This offered proof that he is an ignorant, poorly informed old man. Sadly, his followers share his belief. Most Americans vote according to what they see and hear from election ads on the “boob tube.” Ninety percent of these ads are filled with lies. This is how morons like Marjorie Taylor Green (R-Ga.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) won elections.

Do not be a moron, do your job, and look at each candidate’s voting record before you vote. And please vote.

Op-ed by James Turnage

