2022 Tony Awards Nominees

The nominees for the 75th Tony Awards were released on Monday. The event will happen on June 12, on Paramount Plus and CBS. The announcement was made by Joshua Henry and Adrienne Warren. Henry is a three-time nominee for the Tony Awards and recently played in “Carousel.” Warren won an award for playing Tina Turner in “Tina.”

In 26 categories, 34 shows compete for awards this year. The shows needed to be open between Feb. 20, 2020, and May 4, 2022, to qualify.

The Tony Awards ceremony this year will be at the Radio City Music Hall and will have two parts. The first part will be a one-hour focus on award segments and will stream on Paramount Plus and will turn into a three-hour segment of performances that will broadcast on CBS. The host will be Ariana DeBose, who won an Academy Award for “West Side Story” early this year.

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Featured Actress in a Play

“POTUS,” Julie White.

“Clyde’s,” Kara Young.

“Skeleton Crew,” Phylicia Rashad.

“Clyde’s,” Uzo Aduba.

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf,” Kenita R. Miller.

“POTUS,” Rachel Dratch.

Nominees for Best Featured Actor in a Musical

“A Strange Loop,” John-Andrew Morrison.

“Paradise Square, ”Sidney DuPont.

“Company,” Matt Doyle.

“Funny Girl,” Jared Grimes.

“Paradise Square,” A.J. Shively.

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Featured Actress in a Musical

“Company,” Patti LuPone.

“The Music Man,” Jayne Houdyshell.

“Company,” Jennifer Simard.

“Girl From the North Country,” Jeannette Bayardelle.

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Shoshana Bean.

“A Strange Loop,” L Morgan Lee.

Nominees for Best Leading Actor in a Play

“American Buffalo,” Sam Rockwell.

“The Lehman Trilogy,” Adrian Lester.

“How I Learned to Drive,” David Morse.

“The Lehman Trilogy, ”Adam Godley.

“Lackawanna Blues,” Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

“The Lehman Trilogy,” Simon Russell Beale.

“Hangmen,” David Threlfall.

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Leading Actress in a Play

“Macbeth,” Ruth Negga.

“Trouble in Mind,” LaChanze.

“Dana. H,” Deirdre O’Connell.

“The Skin of Our Teeth,” Gabby Beans.

“How I Learned to Drive,” Mary-Louise Parker.

Nominees for Best Leading Actor in a Musical

“Mrs. Doubtfire,” Rob McClure.

“MJ,” Myles Frost.

“Mr. Saturday Night,” Billy Crystal.

“The Music Man,” Hugh Jackman.

“A Strange Loop,” Jaquel Spivey.

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Leading Actress in a Musical

“Girl From the North Country,” Mare Winningham.

“Caroline, Or Change,” Sharon D Clarke.

“Flying Over Sunset,” Carmen Cusack.

“Paradise Square,” Joaquina Kalukango.

“The Music Man,” Sutton Foster.

Nominees for Best Featured Actor in a Play

“Take Me Out,” Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

“Clyde’s,” Ron Cephas Jones.

“Take Me Out,” Jesse Williams.

“Hangmen,” Alfie Allen.

“Trouble in Mind,” Chuck Cooper.

“Take Me Out,” Michael Oberholtzer.

Nominees for Best New Musical

“Mr. Saturday Night.”

“MJ.”

“Paradise Square.”

“Girl From the North Country.”

“Six: The Musical.”

“A Strange Loop.”

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Original Score

“Paradise Square,” lyrics Masi Asare and Nathan Tysen; music by Larry Kirwan and Jason Howland.

“A Strange Loop,” lyrics and music by Michael R. Jackson.

“Flying Over Sunset,” lyrics by Michael Korie; music by Tom Kitt.

“Six: The Musical,” lyrics and music by Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow.

“Mr. Saturday Night,” lyrics by Amanda Green; music by Jason Robert Brown.

Nominees for Best Direction of a Play

“American Buffalo,” Neil Pepe.

“The Skin of Our Teeth,” Lileana Blain-Cruz.

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf,” Camille A. Brown.

“The Lehman Trilogy,” Sam Mendes.

“Dana H.,” Les Waters.

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Musical Revival

“The Music Man.”

“Caroline, or Change.”

“Company.”

Nominees for Best New Play

“Skeleton Crew.”

“Hangment.”

“Clyde’s.”

“The Minutes.”

“The Lehman Trilogy.”

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Play Revival

“How I Learned to Drive.”

“Trouble in Mind.”

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When the Rainbow Is Enuf.”

“American Buffalo.”

“Take Me Out.”

Nominees for Best Choreography

“The Music Man,” Warren Carlyle.

“Paradise Square,” Bill T. Jones.

“Six: The Musical,” Carrie-Anne Ingrouille.

“For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/ When the Rainbow Is Enuf,” Camille A. Brown.

Tony Awards Nominees for Best Direction of a Musical

“Girl From the North Country,” Conor McPherson.

“MJ,” Christopher Wheeldon.

“Company,” Marianne Elliot.

“Six: The Musical,” Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage.

“A Strange Loop,” Stephen Brackett.

Written by Marrissa Kay

