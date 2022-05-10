Alabama Correction Officer Dies After Being Caught With Escaped Inmate

Don't like to read?

Former Alabama Correction Officer Vicky White has died after being caught in Evansville, Indiana with Casey White the convict she assisted in escaping. She passed away in the hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after being found on May 9, 2022.

The pair led authorities on a 10-day manhunt ending in a car chase. Prior to the car pursuit, Vicky was spotted leaving a hotel wearing a wig. Then she and Casey got into a Cadillac and drove away, according to the United States Marshal Matt Keely.

Officers followed the vehicle until the pursuit began. It ended after a U.S. Marshals Task Force member drove into the car the pair were driving and the Cadillac wrecked and rolled over. The convict was driving the car, according to CNN. It was previously reported that Vicky was driving the vehicle.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding stated that he could not “clarify how long” the Alabama pair had “been in Evansville.” He added they were “lucky we stumbled upon them today.” Wedding continued on by saying the vehicle chase only lasted a few minutes.

Lauderdale County, Alabama Sheriff Rick Singleton announced, “We got a dangerous man off the street today.”

Experts believe that Vicky was a willing participant in Casey White’s escape. The incident occurred on April 29 the day before the correction officer was supposed to retire.

They then fled Alabama in a Ford Edge before ditching the vehicle in Williamson County, Tennessee — which is roughly two hours north of Florence.

Investigators were in Indiana following a tip that the 2006 Ford F-150 believed to have been used by the pair was left abandoned. The vehicle was located at a car wash on May 3. Authorities were notified about the car five days later.

Casey White was facing two counts of capital murder for allegedly killing a woman in 2015 at the time he escaped.

A warrant was issued for Vicky White charging her with facilitating or permitting an inmate’s escape. Later she was charged with forgery and identity theft for allegedly using an alias to buy the Ford Edge used to facilitate the escape.

Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, authorities say. Vicky White has been hospitalized after a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to officials. https://t.co/Dzzq2ppZbx — CNN (@CNN) May 9, 2022

The escaped convict will be brought back to Alabama to be arraigned. “He’s not getting out of this jail again. I assure you that,” said Singleton.

Vicky White passed away at Deaconess Hospital. Her autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Tuesday.

Written by Sheena Robertson

