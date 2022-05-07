Authorities Find Evidence in Search for Missing Alabama Inmate and Corrections Officer

Don't like to read?

On Friday, an important discovery was made during the search for a missing correctional officer and inmate who is being charged with murder. A vehicle that authorities believe belongs to the pair was found in Tennessee. The orange 2007 Ford Edge SUV was discovered by investigators approximately a week after local officers found it in the woods abandoned. It was then towed to a lot in the Williamson County, Tennessee, area. The local officials were unaware of the search at the time the vehicle was found.

Inmate Casey White, 38, and correctional officer Vicky White, 56, have been missing for over a week. Officials say that the two could have been in a romantic relationship, but they are not related.

Authorities’ Thoughts and Actions

This tells authorities that the pair had driven approximately two hours from the jail located in Florence, Alabama. This information was disclosed during a news conference on Friday by Lauderdale County Sheriff, Rick Singleton.

Authorities do not have much knowledge of what happened after these events.

Sheriff Singleton said that authorities are going to look for witnesses in the area. They are going to conduct research to see if any vehicles were stolen in the area at that time.

Authorities think the vehicle might have had mechanical difficulties that warranted the stop at that location. Sheriff Singleton said that investigators do not know if the two stole a different vehicle or if they carpooled with others. They also do not know where the pair could be going.

Sheriff Singleton stated that they are back at the beginning. Authorities do not have knowledge of where the on-the-run fugitives went from that point.

Rewards for Information

On Sunday, the U.S. Marshals Service stated that they are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the capture of inmate White and a $5,000 reward for information that leads to officer White’s whereabouts. The Marshals Service warns that the pair should be considered armed and dangerous. The couple might be in possession of handguns, an AR-15 rifle, and a shotgun.

The governor of Alabama is also offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the officer and inmate.

On Monday, Sheriff Singleton announced that an arrest warrant was issued for officer White for first-degree permitting or facilitating escape charges.

Events on Day of Inmate Escape

Officer White told the jail that she was taking inmate White for a mental health evaluation when she checked him out. She also told the jail that she was going to receive medical attention. This was supposed to take place after she dropped the inmate off at the courthouse because she was feeling unwell.

Sheriff Singleton proclaimed that authorities later discovered that there was no evaluation or court hearing scheduled for inmate White. They also learned that officer White did not go to seek medical attention.

The concerned correctional officer attempted to reach out to officer White that afternoon. However, her phone went directly to voicemail. At that time they discovered that inmate White had not been brought back to the jail.

The Inmate and Correctional Officer’s Relationship

Since they had disappeared, authorities learned that the pair have known each other since 2020 and had formed a special relationship. The relationship was confirmed by inmates who told officials that inmate White was receiving special privileges from officer White, according to Sheriff Singleton during an interview with CNN on Tuesday.

It is believed that the couple had met at the beginning of 2020 when inmate White was transferred to the jail for his arraignment hearing after confessing to a 2015 murder. Authorities are not aware of any prior physical contact. It was noted that the pair continued communication after inmate White was sent back to the state prison.

Inmate White was transferred back to prison to serve a sentence of 75 years after committing multiple crimes in 2015. Sheriff Singleton said that the two communicated via phone.

The inmate was later transferred back to the county jail in February to participate in court proceedings in relation to his murder charges.

