Bahamas Resort Finds Three Americans Dead

On May 6, three Americans were discovered dead at a luxury travel Sandals Resort located in the Bahamas. A fourth person has been hospitalized, officials stated.

Chester Cooper, Acting Prime Minister in the Bahamas, posted on social media that law enforcement officers are conducting an investigation on the matter. He noted that there is no suspicion of foul play. He explained that he was filled in on the incident by the police commissioner and the executive management team from the Bahamas resort.

Cooper stated that the public will be updated on information as it becomes available.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force

The Royal Bahamas Police Force proclaimed to a local news team that the George Town police were called out on Friday around 9 a.m by Sandals Emerald Bay staff in the Exuma district of the Bahamas. At that time a Caucasian man was found nonresponsive in his villa. He was found on the floor of one of the bedrooms.

Another Caucasian male and a white woman were found nonresponsive in a different villa of the same resort. Law enforcement officers state that the woman was on a bed in their bedroom and the man was found in the bathroom leaning against the wall.

The press release from law enforcement revealed that both people showed indicators of convulsion.

Police say that there were no indicators of trauma in any of the individuals. The three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial Investigation into Bahamas Resort

The first investigation showed the last two victims had gone to a medical facility and complained of being sick the night before they were discovered dead, law enforcement explained. They were treated at the facility before returning to their villa.

A woman was airlifted to a Nassau medical facility, Princess Margaret Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement announced that the identities of the deceased will not be released until their families are notified.

Health Minister, Dr. Michael Darville believes the situation is isolated among the four individuals. This was determined after he flew to the location alongside a team of officials to rule out a public health emergency at the Bahamas resort.

The resort confirmed the deaths. They stated that a health emergency was originally reported and police were notified. The woman that was hospitalized was not added to the statement.

There is nothing more important than guest safety at the resort. They are currently working to be supportive of the families of the deceased and the investigation in any way possible. They explained in a statement that due to guest privacy, they cannot give out more information currently.

US State Department

The cause of death of the three individuals is still unknown. Police are awaiting autopsies.

The law enforcement investigation will be monitored closely and the U.S. State Department is on standby for all appropriate consular aid, they stated.

Sandals is a resort that offers many luxury all-inclusive and adult-only destinations in the Bahamas, St. Lucia, Barbados, Jamaica, and other parts of the Caribbean. They offer entertainment, scuba diving, volleyball, and golf. This week, one week in a junior villa is approximately $10,000 for two adults in the Bahamas.

