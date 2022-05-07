Free Comic Book Day Celebrates 20 Years

Don't like to read?

May 6 is Free Comic Book Day. This event coincides with the launch of a major superhero movie. The movie being released this week is Marvel’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” This year marks the 20th anniversary of the event.

Both Marvel and DC have selected three comic books to give away for the event while supplies last. Free comic books are only available from stores that are participating in the event.

The comic book selection Marvel chose for this event includes a crossover of The Avengers and the X-Men and Spiderman and Venom. DC is offering a prelude issue to their summer crossover “Dark Crisis.”

The free comic book offer also includes comics from dozens of other publishers. These offers go beyond superheroes and include stories that are of the teen romance and horror genres. There is something for every comic book enthusiast.

There are also offers from popular franchises such as “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and Image Comics’ latest book “Clementine.”

The list of Gold Comics included in the giveaway:

FCBD 2022 BEST ARCHIE COMIC EVER #0

FCBD 2022 25 YEARS OF BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER SPECIAL

FCBD 2022 BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS PRELUDE (MR)

FCBD 2022 DAV PILKEY SAMPLER FEATURING DOG MAN

FCBD 2022 DOCTOR WHO #1

FCBD 2022 KAIJU NO 8 & SAKAMOTO DAYS

FCBD 2022 PRIMOS #1 (OF 4) (Net)

FCBD 2022 SPIDER-MAN VENOM #1

FCBD 2022 STRANGER THINGS RESIDENT ALIEN

FCBD 2022 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES (Net)

FCBD 2022 WANDANCE & BLACKGUARD SAMPLER

The list of DC comic book offerings includes:

DARK CRISIS #0 FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

GALAXY: THE PRETTIEST STAR FCBD SPECIAL EDITION

DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS FCBD SPECIAL EDITION 2022 #1

Since the 1990s, comic book sales have been on the decline. Free Comic Book Day gives shops the opportunity to offer new readers a look into the world of comics. However, fans appreciate the movie characters but do not seem to want to read the stories the movies are based on. The comic book giveaways are aimed at all ages, so there is something for young readers as well.

By Jeanette Vietti

