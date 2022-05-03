Alabama Officials Issue Warrant for Officer Who Facilitated Inmate Escape

Don't like to read?

Lauderdale County, Alabama officials have issued a warrant for Assistant Director of Corrections Officer Vicky White. She is being accused of first-degree facilitating an inmate’s escape, according to an update on May 2, 2022.

Sheriff Rick Singleton stated that they “know she participated” in Casey White’s (no relation) escape. On April 29, Vicky told colleagues she was taking the prisoner to court for a mental health evaluation. She then claimed to be having some sort of issue and would be seeking medical advice afterward. However, neither individual showed up at their prospective destinations.

Alabama officials believe the two may have been in some sort of romantic relationship and are investigating that possibility.

The sheriff stated the female officer had been talking about her retirement for about three to four months. She even mentioned visiting the beach. On April 18, White sold her home for $95,500, according to Alabama court documents.

The day White and the prisoner disappeared was her last scheduled day to work, according to Singleton. In 2020, Casey Cole White confessed to killing confessed to murdering Connie Ridgeway in Rogersville, Alabama. He allegedly stabbed the woman to death and was facing capital murder charges.

Singleton warned other law enforcement and the public they should not “take any chances with this guy. If anyone sees Casey White or Vicky White they should contact 911 immediately.

Alabama authorities previously stated to treat the escapee as armed and dangerous because Vicky was armed with a gun when she left the facility.

On April 30, a timeline of events was released, stating Vicky had ordered a correction deputy to get the inmate ready for transportation. She told staff the inmate was due for a mental health evaluation at the courthouse. However, no such test was ordered. She then told the booking officer she was the only available “firearm-certified” personnel available for the transport.

Her patrol car was spotted in a parking lot with other vehicles for sale at 11:30 a.m. Around 3:30 p.m. the booking officer reported the situation to the administration. They contacted the United States Marshals to assist with the investigation alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives), Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), and the Secret Service.

Authorities in Alabama announced a warrant has been issued for corrections official Vicky White after she left a detention center with suspected killer Casey Cole White on Friday. https://t.co/iR5uhrMs7R — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 2, 2022

The U.S Marshals Services offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Vicky and Casey.

Whether she assisted in the prisoner’s escape or not, Sheriff Singleton believes she may be in danger either way.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Sources:

WHNT: ‘We will capture them’: Search continues for escaped inmate, missing officer; by Kait Newsum

CBS News: Warrant issued for Vicky White, Alabama corrections official who left jail with inmate Casey Cole White

WVTM: Missing Alabama deputy charged in escape of capital murder suspect

Top and Featured Image Courtesy Inventorchris’ Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inline Image by Shane T. McCoy Courtesy of Office of Public Affairs’ Flickr Page- Creative Commons License