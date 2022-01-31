‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ and Enjoying an Escape in L.A.

|
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” could easily be dismissed as another high school musical about teen angst. It mines familiar territory with a main character who does not fit in trying to overcome bullies and naysayers. “The Prom” and “Dear Evan Hansen” are two recent examples. The premise may be trite, but “Jamie” the musical and Jamie, the title character, defy expectations. The cast is wonderful and the celebratory show at the Ahmanson, while far from perfect, is a welcome, uplifting respite after two dreary pandemic-filled years.
Jamie’s Future Dreams Unveiled
Based on a true story, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” tells the tale of 16-year-old Jamie Campbell, called Jamie New here and played by sassy Layton Williams. When his class is discussing careers, the teacher encourages the students from Sheffield, England, to be realistic, since they cannot all be pop stars or film stars. Jamie declares his desire to become a drag queen and sashays to “And You Don’t Even Know It.”
For his birthday, he receives shiny red stiletto heels to start on his career path from his supportive mom, portrayed with tenderness and love by Melissa Jacques. He looks for a dress to go with them at Victor’s Secret, a drag clothing store. Jamie meets the proprietor Hugo, who was once the legendary drag queen Loco Chanel (portrayed by Roy Haylock, who was known as Bianca Del Rio on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”) Hugo advises the teen that “drag queens should be warriors” and “makeup is their armor.” He also arranges for Jamie to make his debut.
Jamie invites his best friend Pritti Pasha (an earnest Hiba Elchikhe), a Muslim student who wears a hijab with her school uniform, to the show along with his mom and her friend (Shobna Gulati). Other students attend too. So, naturally, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” and singing about him the next school day.While he can see his future, and now wants to wear a dress to the prom, Jamie has to overcome challenges from three people:
- his teacher, Miss Hedge (Gillian Ford), who is determined to thwart him;
- his estranged father (Cameron Johnson), who tells Jamie he disgusts him; and
- a fellow student (George Sampson), who makes homophobic taunts to Jamie and ethnic ones to Pritti.
Disapproving school personnel and high school bullies seem to appear in every high school musical. However, they probably exist at every school too. Jamie does show his mental struggle (“Ugly in This Ugly World”) and hurt, but mostly spunk in the face of his adversities.
Solid Ensemble
Some of the stellar cast members were in “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” in the United Kingdom. (At times, their accents were a little difficult to decipher in the show.) However, the production has a solid ensemble.
Williams owns the stage as he struts across it like the star Jamie wants to be. The actor played the role on stage in England and is comfortable prancing and preening in Jamie’s high heels.While a classic, temperamental teen, Williams’ Jamie is a sympathetic figure, whether in his school uniform, drag attire or prom dress. The actor easily switches between conveying cocky confidence and deep emotional pain. This is particularly true in standout numbers, such as “And You Don’t Even Know It,” “The Wall in My Head” and “Ugly in this Ugly World.” One noticeable fault in the production is that you never see Jamie shine on stage as a drag queen.
Jacques is stellar as Jamie’s supportive mother, Margaret, who struggles to make ends meet but helps him make his dreams come true. She tries fiercely to protect his feelings, including hiding the fact that his dad rejects him. Her steadiness and strength is the heart of the show, and her second-act ballad, “He’s My Boy,” is a showstopper.
Haylock, aka Del Rio, is effective playing Hugo, a true father figure/advisor for Jamie. Haylock excels, however, as Loco Chanelle, a role that lets him camp it up, along with the other actors in the show playing drag queens.
Elchikhe gives depth to the studious Pritti Pasha, who is also an outsider in the school. The actress makes her compassionate, even if Jamie’s goals make her an odd best friend for a Muslim adolescent in a hijab.
Road to Ahmanson and Amazon
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” was adapted from a 2011 British TV documentary, “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16.” The musical premiered in Sheffield early in 2017 and moved to London later that year. Long before people started associating Corona with a virus not a hangover or space, Broadway World reported on talks to bring the show to the New York stage. That has not happened yet. People who want to see “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” can escape to L.A. or enjoy a film version on Amazon Prime. The movie is well done, but the stage production at the Ahmanson is uplifting. Like other movie versions of a musical, there are song differences. Additionally, the live show in L.A. uses an updated book, which includes COVID references. Both shows are enjoyable. The musical numbers featuring lyrics by Tom MacRae and a score by Dan Gillespie Sells stand out in both. The choreography by Kate Prince in the stage show brings them to life.
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” is at the Ahmanson Theatre through Feb. 20, 2022. Check on the latest COVID-19 guidelines before going. Right now, proof of vaccination or recent negative test and wearing masks throughout the show are required.