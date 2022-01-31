‘Everybody’s Talking About Jamie’ and Enjoying an Escape in L.A.

Based on a true story, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” tells the tale of 16-year-old Jamie Campbell, called Jamie New here and played by sassy Layton Williams. When his class is discussing careers, the teacher encourages the students from Sheffield, England, to be realistic, since they cannot all be pop stars or film stars. Jamie declares his desire to become a drag queen and sashays to “And You Don’t Even Know It.”

For his birthday, he receives shiny red stiletto heels to start on his career path from his supportive mom, portrayed with tenderness and love by Melissa Jacques. He looks for a dress to go with them at Victor’s Secret, a drag clothing store. Jamie meets the proprietor Hugo, who was once the legendary drag queen Loco Chanel (portrayed by Roy Haylock, who was known as Bianca Del Rio on “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”) Hugo advises the teen that “drag queens should be warriors” and “makeup is their armor.” He also arranges for Jamie to make his debut.