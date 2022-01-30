Brock Lesnar Body Slams Wee Man, ‘Jackass’ Star, Through Restaurant Table [Video]

Don't like to read?

Saturday night, Brock Lesnar put a cast member from “Jackass” through a table in a restaurant. Lesnar will be defending his WWE title against 6-foot, 3-inch, 273 pound Bobby Lashley. This will be the first time the wrestlers have met in the ring.

It appears that Lesnar was warming up for the match when he “body-slammed” 48-year-old Wee Man, who is only 4 feet, 3 inches tall, into the table with a “sickening impact,” states Sport Bible.

It appears in the video that Wee Man enjoyed the stunt. Lesnar and Johnny Knoxville hugged after the incident. Knoxville will be a participant in the 2022 Royal Rumble. The winner of this event will receive a shot at the title of his choosing.

Knoxville, 50, has been feuding with WWE superstar Sami Zayn, however, Knoxville is considering a Wrestlemania showdown with Lesnar. Knoxville states,

I have never been more confident of anything in my life that I will be in WrestleMania – that I am gonna be the last one in the ring in the Royal Rumble.

It is interesting to note that Knoxville incurred brain damage filming the new “Jackass Forever” movie. Of course, the new movie features a wide variety of new wild stunts. In one highly anticipated scene, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou punches Ehren McGhehey in his swimsuit area, sending him to another planet.

