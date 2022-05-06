American Government Ignores the Will of the People

Don't like to read?

Throughout my 75 years, it is obvious that most of our presidents and many of our legislators have been less than adequate. Although I find this troubling, to say the least, I can only blame American voters who refuse to vote intelligently. Americans remain the least informed citizens in the world. It is undeniable that our government has become the most corrupt in the world, and continues to ignore the will of the people.

During most of these years, I believed in the Supreme Court, hoping that it would protect the Constitution. Sadly, nominations to replace empty seats on the Court became increasingly political. In 2022 it is clear that today’s Court is stacked and heavily biased, favoring the ambitions of right-wing extremists. Let me be totally clear, the Supreme Court of the United States is as corrupt as the House and Senate, and its present situation must be drastically altered if our country is to be saved.

A Supreme Court decision is known as Roe v Wade supported the right of every woman to make decisions about her personal and physical health in a majority conclusion in 1973, 49 years ago. From that very day Republican members of congress, and justices appointed by Republicans, announced their intent to overturn the majority decision.

The most controversial confirmation of a Supreme Court Justice was that of Clarence Thomas in 1991. The next was Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. Like Thomas, Kavanaugh was accused of a sexually-based crime by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. Regardless, he was confirmed. Huge mistake.

Senator Susan Collins, (R-Me), who claims to be a supporter of women’s rights, was asked if she believed Kavanaugh would vote to repeal Roe v Wade. She emphatically answered “no” on multiple occasions. She voted to confirm him. Today, the leaked early memo from Justice Samuel Alito lists Kavanaugh as one of the five justices who will vote to repeal Roe v Wade. Democrats are attempting to pass legislation protecting a woman’s right to care for her own health, but Collins stated that she opposes such a bill.

Okay, it is time for this old man to offer his own opinion. Take it as you will.

Men must not be allowed to control women in America for one more day. They must not be allowed to control the lives of every American woman. A decision to have a legal abortion is the most stressful and difficult decision any woman can make, and this statement is based on conversations with women who have been forced to make this decision. The undeniable fact is that it is her body, her life, and her future in the balance, and no one but she should make that decision.

The Republican Party, and the members of the Court who oppose any abortion, are making their decisions based on the beliefs of a single religion, not on the rights of the woman. This is a violation of the first amendment, and they should be punished severely.

Abortion has become a political issue and does not belong in any discussion involving candidates who seek office in Washington. This is personal, and no religion has the right to dictate how or why our government should be involved with such a personal and difficult decision. Reproductive rights belong to the woman and only to that woman.

When an undeveloped fetus becomes of greater importance than a woman, something is terribly wrong with our country. The importance of women in America is once again being reduced to a degree of lesser importance than carbon tissue implanted in the body of a woman without her permission, or intention to become pregnant.

Rights and freedoms belong to all Americans or none.

Finally, let us take a look at how Republican Presidents nominate Supreme Court justices. There is a right-wing extremist organization called “The Federalist Society.”

Their primary purpose is to “study the Constitution, and make suggestions to their president about possible nominees when openings occur on the Court.” Trump knows nothing about government and was allowed to nominate three justices in four years. The Federalist Society, in collusion with Moscow Mitch McConnell, offered suggestions to Trump about the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The one thing they shared was a desire to overturn Roe v Wade.

Around 80 percent of all Americans support the right of a woman to choose how to protect her own physical and mental health.

Op-ed by James Turnage

