If You Are a Woman or a Feminist, You Are Not an American

According to one branch of our government, if you are a woman, you are not worthy of protection under the Constitution. Most men believe that the Law of the Land was written for men, and men will decide which parts are important. You are not deserving of equal protection under the law. Real Americans believe that if you are not a feminist, you do not believe in America and the Constitution.

Our nation existed for 143 years before women had the right to vote. After 246 years, women continue to fight for equality. Although your mothers, sisters, and wives have dominated the population and contributed more to the welfare of all Americans than men, they continue to be treated as second and even third-class citizens.

This is primarily the result of the efforts of the men and women who call themselves Republicans. They continue to vote against every bill which would guarantee women the rights they already possess according to the Constitution.

I begin with our legal system. Women continue to suffer from increasing domestic abuse, but our court system refuses to punish offenders sufficiently for their crimes. Republicans refused to vote in favor of an extension of the “Violence Against Women Act,” protecting men who commit acts of domestic violence. In situations involving divorce, if a woman cannot afford a very expensive attorney, all too often women and their children are left with the bare necessities to maintain life.

In the workplace, women receive an average of 76 cents for every dollar paid to men, while performing the same function. For Black and Hispanic women, that number is even smaller.

Companies that manufacture clothing set higher prices for women than men for similar items. The same situation occurs within dry cleaning establishments. This has become normal in the United States in every economic situation.

The most egregious failure to treat women equally exists in healthcare. Although the Constitution demands “equal treatment under the law,” and prevents invasion of privacy, physically and intellectually, right-wing politicians, in collusion with the Christian Religious Right lobby, continue to write legislation that allows men to control the physical and mental health of women in America.

Today we learned that the Supreme Court, stacked by Moscow Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, is poised to take additional action to destroy a woman’s basic right. It is highly likely that six Republican justices will vote to repeal a 1973 Court decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to legally have an abortion. This is another effort to move our nation back into the very dark days of the 1950s when “coat hanger” abortions were commonplace.

I do not understand why any woman or minority remains a citizen of any red state. They are escalating their wars on women and minorities as quickly as they can by passing laws that are racist, bigoted, and sexist.

I was first legally able to vote in 1967. Although it has been slow, I witnessed progress for the rights of women and minorities for most of my adult life. Sadly, it all started to change in 1981 as Ronald Reagan began his wars on women, minorities, and the working class. These wars were completed in 2017 when Trump was illegitimately given a win in the Electoral College. This was the first American election partially bought and paid for by a foreign nation. Vladimir Putin now had his most valuable asset living in the people’s White House. Their joint goal of replacing our democracy with a fascist regime was becoming a reality. However, the courage and determination of 81 million people allowed an American to return to the White House after it was thoroughly cleaned and fumigated.

I am one of many Americans who believe that significant change is needed in America and that it must begin with a progressive woman sitting behind the Resolute desk.

Please vote on November 8, 2022, and again in 2024. Your future depends on it.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of EL Gringo’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Lorianne DiSabato’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License