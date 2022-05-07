Chicago Native Actor Mike Hagerty Dies at Age 67

Don't like to read?

Chicago native actor Mike Hagerty died at age of 67. His family announced his death on April 29, 2022. A day later his co-star, Bridget Everett, posted the sad news on social media.

He was born on May 10, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. The name he was given at birth was Michael Gerard Hagerty. He graduated from the University of Illinois. His career began with the Improvisational comedy troupe, The Second City.

The actor can be recognized in many small TV roles including, “Cheers,” “Martin,” “The Wayans Bros.,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Friends,” “Seinfeld,” and “The Wonder Years.”

In 1987, Hagerty co-starred alongside Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in the film “Overboard.” He also appeared in the movies “Wayne’s World” and “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me.” More recently, Hagerty played on the show “Somebody Somewhere.”

In her post, Everett called him “a beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life.”

Many of his friends, colleagues and fans took to social media to share their thoughts about the late actor. Jennifer Candy tweeted, “Mike was the absolute best human being, actor and best representation of Chicago around. So lucky to have known him my whole life. My other Dad. So many good laughs! Love to his family and anyone that [ever] met him. He was the best.”

Another person wrote, “Awww no!! He [always] popped up on movies and shows at just the right time, and capitalized on a “backing roll” as if it was lead roll. I loved his acting! Sorry for your loss. Just imagine what things your old man and him are cooking up!”

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn, his sister Mary Ann, his sister-in-law Kathleen O’Rourke, and niece Meg. Hagerty’s cause of death has not been released. May he rest in peace.

Written by Sheena Robertson

