If Roe v Wade Is Overturned, Is America Finally Over?

Don't like to read?

It did not begin, but it did end with the illegitimate election of Donald Trump. Republicans’ war on women began under the Ronald Reagan Administration in 1981. He was a supporter of the unconstitutional religious extremist lobby, the Christian Religious Right. The CRR has never ceased its demands that Roe v Wade is overturned. Forty-nine years after the SCOTUS declared the Constitutional right for women to control their own reproductive system, the current Court, stacked by Trump and Moscow Mitch McConnell, appears ready to take another right away from women.

One religion will decide the mental and physical health of all American women. The country continues to move in the wrong direction, back to America’s darkest days. The question is, “is America over, or can we still defeat the fascists who want to take away our freedoms?”

The Founding Fathers created three “separate but equal” branches of government. The Supreme Court was the only branch intended to be apolitical. However, five of today’s nine justices are tools of the Republican Party and right-wing extremists. Their names are Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. The latter three were all appointed in the last four years, and all lied about their position on abortion during their confirmation hearings. None of the three are qualified and were placed on the court for this single purpose.

Special interests control the American government. America has moved away from a capitalistic society and is now a plutocracy. With the use of unconstitutional lobbies, the super-rich controls everything in the country today.

However, the overturn of Roe v Wade is less about money, and more about votes. The right-wing’s base is literally dying. Religious leaders control the minds of millions of Americans, and they support today’s fake Republican Party and tell their followers and the party they control how to vote on multiple issues: abortion being at the top of their list.

Freedom is different for every man and woman in America. At the core should be the American people: what they believe, how they live their lives, their choice of religion or none at all, who they love, and how they care for their mental and physical health. Republicans seek control of the latter three.

The Constitution means nothing to right-wing politicians. They seek the end of democracy and rebuild the country as a fascist regime where all personal freedoms and rights are non-existent.

This reality began with attempts to discredit America’s elections, which have been proven secure with no measurable level of fraud, with the exception of 2016. Attacks on the rights of women to control their own reproductive system are next. Meanwhile, fascists on the right are removing books from the libraries that are based on historical facts in an attempt to hide the nation’s criminal and immoral past. None of this will defeat true patriots. The truth will always come into the light, and the sooner the better.

I believe that women will lead the way and save the nation from the forces of evil, old, white men who have amassed far too much power in Washington. Term limits will end this mistake. There should be no such thing as a “professional politician.” “Power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Another truth is that “there is no such thing as an honest politician,” and one more, “all governments are bad, some are simply worse than others.” The government of the United States is the worst in the free world, and will never get any better until great change happens in the nation’s capital.

Women are less interested in corporate profits and preparing for another unwinnable war. Men have failed the nation’s people and this change would be a good beginning.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Newsweek: Hillary Clinton’s 2018 Warning over Roe v. Wade Resurfaces: ‘She Was Right’; by JACK BERESFORD

Aljazeera: The leaked SCOTUS opinion on Roe vs Wade should not shock anyone; by Catherine Rottenberg

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Thomas Hawk’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of ctj71081’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License