Antonio Brown Is an Immature Child Who Cares Only About Himself: He Is a Terrible Teammate and Should Not Ne in the NFL

Don't like to read?

Former Pittsburgh Steeler, Oakland Raider, New England Patriot, and Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Antonio Brown, was allowed to confirm his arrogance and stupidity once again by a needy sports press.

His talent was undeniable, but his inability and unwillingness to be a team player resulted in the end of his career in the NFL. This is what happens when a man’s ego is greater than his intellect.

Before I get into the discussion of Brown’s latest idiocy, let’s make something completely clear.

Colin Kaepernick, one of the most talented quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL, was black balled from the sport for one and only one reason: he dared to openly protest against racism in America. Brown’s career likely ended when he walked out on his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the middle of a game. He had no interest in his fellow players, and demonstrated a complete lack of professionalism.

Kaepernick has been making efforts to return to the NFL, including workouts with any NFL team which might consider adding him to their roster. However, Brown claims that the talented quarterback doesn’t actually want to play again, and added the following baseless attack on a principled man who actually cares for others.

“But they gave him the money and they gave him a commercial, they gave him the documentary,” Brown said. “He took a deal. We don’t feel sorry for you. You took the deal. F–k out of here. Oh, Kaepernick. Man, you on f—ing Nike, man. F–k out of here.”

This is what is wrong with professional sports today. When the Steelers released him, he had proven that he was damaged goods; damaged by his own selfish attitude. The fact that three other teams gave him a chance was moronic. The Raiders, Patriots, and Buccaneers were all desperate for a talented player at the wide receiver position. However, they all ignored the reason why Pittsburgh refused to renew his contract.

“The truth lives here,” and Brown is simply jealous. Millions of Americans support Kaepernick for being a man of principle and integrity. Millions of Americans, myself included, watched Brown take off his jersey and walk off the field, abandoning his team. He proved in just a few minutes that he has no class or self-respect.

I was a typical young man. I grew up watching sports, and playing them whenever possible. I was a point guard on basketball teams, a pitcher in baseball, and a quarterback in elementary school and later on intramural teams. I was too skinny for high school football, fearful that I would be broken in half by a 235-pound lineman.

If a game was televised, I watched it. After the Brooklyn Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1958, I listened to the games on a long-forgotten transistor radio and used a flashlight under the covers to keep score. However, today, I watch some NFL games but nothing else with the exception of the USA Women’s soccer team.

The ”team” concept no longer exists. Money has become more important than the game. Free agency is the culprit for all of this and why I have not watched a Major League baseball game or an NBA game in years. I never cheered for the team name, I enjoyed following players who would return year after year. When that ended, my interest died.

Sports are boring when there is no team effort. Football requires a certain amount of team effort, and this is why I find Brown a despicable human being. He was one of the Steeler’s best players, but when he placed his own success ahead of the team’s, he was let go by Mr. Rooney with the approval of most of the team.

Two of the most successful teams in the NFL are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots. They share certain qualities. Both believe that players who want to be primadonnas, are unacceptable. No player is indispensable. And coaches control their teams, not overly ambitions or egotistical players.

Personally, I hope I never see Brown on another NFL team.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

Fansided: Buccaneers can only laugh at ridiculous Antonio Brown offer

CBS Sports: Antonio Brown rips ‘trash’ Colin Kaepernick in lengthy rant, says QB doesn’t actually want to play

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Brook Ward‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

My nine novels are available on Amazon’s Kindle