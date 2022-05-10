Everyone Is Talking About Ukraine, Roe v Wade, No One Is Talking About Climate Change and the End of the World

Don't like to read?

I have no intention of downplaying the war crimes of Vladimir Putin in Ukraine, or the vicious new attack on women’s rights as right-wing extremists attempt to repeal Roe v Wade. But these problems are distracting Americans and other caring men and women around the world from paying attention to the greatest danger to our entire planet, the growth of climate change.

I somehow found a story unreported by television news, and never reported on the first page of Google. Last week hundreds of climate scientists around the world took to the streets to protest the lack of concern by nations that are failing to take serious action to slow or end a disaster that is happening today and will destroy the planet in the near future. Denying climate change, caused by man, will not “just go away,” which was Trump’s claim about every disaster during his fake and illegitimate presidency. His party serves special interests and their lies are resulting in the escalation of atmospheric changes which are responsible for larger forest fires, droughts, and stronger hurricanes and tornadoes.

I do not believe that most men and women who call themselves “Republicans” are climate change deniers. They say whatever is necessary to receive campaign contributions from the oil and gas companies and corporations whose factories pollute the air we breathe.

If our nation is to move forward, the voting public must choose legislators who are more independent. Both Democrats and Republicans have proven to be failures. Nothing of importance is accomplished in Washington. A nation with an average age of 38.2 years of age must be represented by the federal government. The old men and women wasting time today will not face the severity of the damage from doing nothing about climate change and fail to take our world’s greatest problem seriously. We have a responsibility to our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to leave our world better not worse.

My bride and I live in the Reno, Nevada area. For the first time in recorded history, we had a totally dry February. The mountains had small storms but not enough to bring the snow level to normal. We will have severe restrictions throughout the summer because of a limited water supply. Our neighbors in California are being asked to let their lawns die. All of this is the result of climate change.

The melting of the polar ice cap is accelerating. In just years, cities on the east coast, including Baltimore, New York, and Miami will begin to see their shoreline diminish as seawater replaces sandy beaches in front of luxury hotels and other tourist attractions. Droughts in the west and middle America will result in a much lower production of food. Crops, beef, poultry, and pork will be in limited supply and costs will soar. Drinking water will come from companies who sell bottled water and will become as expensive as beer and wine, maybe more. Eventually bathing or taking short showers will be restricted to two times a week. Businesses that rely on large quantities of water, such as beauty salons, breweries, and spas will close. A shortage of food will force restaurants to close. Simply put, the world will change and not for the better.

Time is running out. Either nations that are the biggest polluters change drastically and immediately, or reversing the damage will become impossible.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Sources:

The Hill: Over 1,000 scientists from around the world take to the streets in week-long climate protests; by Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

Crikey: Climate is being ignored, especially by the ABC — and the loudest voice is of denialists; by BERNARD KEANE

