Mark Esper Reveals Trump Less Intelligent Than We Thought, Even Crazier Than We Knew

From screaming obscenities at his staff, and calling them losers, including Mike Pence, to suggesting that Secretary of Defense, Mark Esper, order our military to shoot protesters outside the White House, Esper’s new book is proving that Trump is completely ignorant, and crazier than anyone could have imagined who was not within his inner circle.

The title of his new book is “A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times.” In an interview on Fox Sunday, with Bret Baier, he was asked, “Do you think Donald Trump was a threat to democracy?”

This was Esper’s response.

“I think that given the events of January 6, given how he has undermined the election results, he incited people to come to DC, stirred them up that morning and failed to call them off, to me, that threatens our democracy. … I think the answer would — what else can you conclude, Bret?”

“The truth lives here,” and it is obvious and undeniable that Trump is unfit for public office at any level. If anyone on the right side of the aisle cared about our country’s future, and had the courage to simply do the right thing, Trump would have been removed from office in 2017. The 25th amendment was applicable after his first week in office. His first executive orders were not only anti-American, they were explicit attempts to violate the Constitution.

Most importantly, I do not consider Trump to be a patriotic American. His loyalties are to himself and his only “friends,” Vladimir Putin, and Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad bin Salman. Only a loyal and devoted American should be making decisions for 331 million people while sitting behind a desk in the Oval Office.

Esper’s “60 Minutes” interview on Sunday evening revealed a Donald Trump to the world once and for all. Only his like-minded supporters will refuse to accept the truth.

Trump is mentally deficient, and incapable of making considered and logical decisions. His decisions are based on opinions and never facts. Never forget, he suggested drinking bleach to stop the coronavirus, and never stopped claiming that “it will just go away.” This week deaths related to Covid-19 will reach one million in the United States.

Trump responded to Esper’s appearance on “60 Minutes” Sunday. He claimed that he had to take over Esper’s duties and “run the military” because he was incompetent.

For Trump, “incompetence” is defined as anyone who expresses an opinion which opposes his own. The term best describing Trump accurately is “malignant narcissist.” This condition prevents intelligent thought, and promotes the very essence of “crazy.”

As of September, 2021, more than 1,200 books had been written about Trump, and that number continues to grow as of May, 2022. Critics claim that this is based on the fact that he is the “most controversial president in history.” This is misleading. Trump is the least qualified, most corrupt, hate-filled, ignorant, egomaniacal, and self-serving man to ever defile the White House. He never should have been nominated in July of 2016. It is a travesty that any individual who promotes fascism and the repeal of our Constitution should have been allowed to run for the presidency, nevertheless become our nation’s leader thanks to the unconstitutional Electoral College.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of U.S. Secretary of Defense‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

