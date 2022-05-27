Are You Loyal to America? If Yes, What Does That Mean to You?

Don't like to read?

I love my country, and I’m sure most of you would say the same thing. The real question is, “are you loyal to your government?” Are you Loyal to America?

“Loyalty to your country always, loyalty to your government when it deserves it” – Mark Twain

My opinion is personal and relevant to 75 years of experience. Much of that experience is based on white privilege prior to the age of eighteen. However, I learned the truth about the good and the bad in my country. I learned that there are two Americas, one for whites and one for blacks. This changed my mind and my life.

I don’t believe that anyone will disagree with me that our current government in Washington is completely dysfunctional. It has become a viable argument for the end of our current democratic republic, and replacing it with a parliamentary form of representation which functions far more effectively than what happens in Washington today. Most importantly, a parliament is far more representative of the will of the people.

[Definition of parliamentary government: a system of government having the real executive power vested in a cabinet composed of members of the legislature who are individually and collectively responsible to the legislature.]

The biggest difference between the failed system in America today and a parliament is the rule of majority. In an election, the party which receives the most candidates in the legislative body chooses the Prime Minister. In simple terms, the chief executive and the party in power are the same. In America, if the president does not have the support of the legislature, nothing is accomplished. Playing politics results in total dysfunction. Because Moscow Mitch McConnell has controlled the Senate since 2009, when he created the ”party of no,” and he is the reason nothing of importance to all Americans has happened for the last 13 years.

If we did change our system to a parliamentary form of governance, we would be required to alter the way we hold elections. The people would choose who serves in parliament, and the party in power would choose their leader, a Prime Minister.

There should be no “red” or “blue” states. This delineation is divisive and automatically places each state in the control of one political party. This definition is the result of what I believe is an unconstitutional law.

My belief is that the people should elect our president in the current situation. He or she must serve all Americans. States are currently in control of the outcome of general elections due to the existence of the Electoral College. If there were no red and blue states, we would have the United States. Every vote in every state would count. Million of men and women are discouraged with our present system, and believe that it is a waste of time to vote. For instance, if you live in Alabama, and choose to vote for the Democratic presidential candidate, you are wasting your time. The same situation occurs if you live in California. If you choose to vote for the Republican presidential candidate, your vote will not count.

Personally, I rejected the idea of political parties when I became eligible to vote in 1967 at the age of twenty-one. In every presidential election, my candidate would have been victorious if the popular vote was the standard. “The truth lives here,” and the facts are that if the people chose our president, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump, the two worst presidents in our nation’s history, would never have been in a position to irrevocably harm our nation’s future. Not a single Republican would have resided in the White House since 1993: that’s 29 years. Our country would not have been involved in two unwinnable wars, the great recession of 2008 would not have nearly destroyed our economy, the Covid-19 pandemic would have been far less deadly, and the darkest day in our nation’s history would not have happened when anti-Americans, led by Neo-Nazis attempted to overthrow our government on January 6, 2021. It is an undeniable fact that the quality of life for all Americans improves under the guidance of Democratic presidents.

Most importantly, our nation would not currently be as divided as it was during the Civil War.

In this situation, change is not just needed, it is mandatory.

Op-ed by James Turnage

