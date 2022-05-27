More Dead Children at an Elementary School, So Naturally Ted Cruz, Gregg Abbott, and Trump Are Attending the NRA Convention in Houston

Don't like to read?

They are not Americans. The profits of their owners, gun manufacturers and gun sellers, are more important than American lives. They lie constantly. When there is a mass shooting receiving national coverage like Tuesday’s tragic event in Uvalde, Texas, they celebrate. Gun sales will rise over the next week. This is your NRA gun lobby.

For a few seconds after the slaughter of 19 small children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, leaders of the NRA gun lobby considered moving the venue for their annual convention away from Houston, Texas. Then, knowing that Texas is a “gun crazy” state, they decided to continue with their annual celebration of innocent deaths in America. 21 dead people is a reason to celebrate. More guns will be sold.

Right-wing politicians depend on both voter and financial support from the NRA. So, it is no surprise that Texas Governor, Gregg Abbott, and the worst senator in Washington, Ted Cruz, also from Texas, announced they would be in attendance. Trump can never resist an opportunity to soothe his fragile ego, and will be speaking at the revolting event.

Of course, when Trump rambles mindlessly on Friday, no guns will be allowed in the auditorium. Heaven forbid Trump should be shot and killed at a convention of gun nuts. What a disaster that would be?

Just days ago Abbott signed seven laws passed by a Republican legislature which basically eliminate any restrictions on gun purchases and gun sales in the Lone Star state. They also eliminate any form of licensing, training, and Texans are not required to have a permit to carry a weapon of mass destruction on their person. This is a return to the “old west” which was the most dangerous place in the world to live.

America is the most dangerous nation in the world, and Texas is now twice as dangerous as other states. If you are a tourist, and decide to go to Texas, you are placing your life in greater jeopardy than in any other city on the planet.

If you need a laugh, or enjoy moronic comments by liars and hypocrites, here is a statement from the NRA.

“Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal,” the NRA said in a statement. “As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure.”

The NRA’s solution is always more guns. They must be pleased, there are more mass shootings every year.

I demand an immediate repeal of the second amendment. America no longer needs a militia, and our people are far to angry and ignorant to be allowed ownership of weapons of mass destruction. The second amendment is an excuse by right-wing extremists and the NRA to allow increased profits for gun manufacturers and gun sellers. They are the reason why domestic terrorism is the greatest danger to the American people.

When Abbott signed his new gun laws, he told a group of old, white men and women that “every man and woman will now have access to a gun to protect themselves. This makes sense? We know that domestic violence and domestic terrorism are on the rise in every state, but moreso in the state of Texas.

Is it fair to say that all “Republicans” are morons in the 21st century? I don’t believe I would find any clear thinking and intelligent person who would disagree with me.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Featured and Top Image Courtesy of Michael Vadon’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License