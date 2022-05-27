The Biggest Lies From the Right-Wing Always Come After a Mass Shooting

Don't like to read?

The most important groups protected by the right-wing are the Christian Religious Right and the NRA gun lobby.

Abortion would not be an issue in America’s politics if those who call themselves “Republicans” did not violate the First Amendment. No one knows what politicians on the right side of the aisle really feel about a woman’s right to decide the future of her own reproductive health, but in front of the television cameras, they deny the intellect and the importance of women in America and seek to ban all abortions, regardless of the situation. The Christian Religious Right orders right-wing politicians to vote in whatever way they demand. Read the first amendment and tell me this is not a direct violation of the Constitution.

The Second Amendment is exactly like the third: completely unnecessary and unrelatable to 21st century America.

On 12/16/1991, former Conservative, and respected Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Warren Burger, offered his opinion about the validity and misuse of the second amendment.

“If I were writing the Bill of Rights today, there would have been no second amendment,” Burger added. “This was the greatest piece of fraud ever perpetrated on the American people by special interest groups.”

Today, in the 21st century, when our nation’s leaders should be more enlightened and realize that the Constitution must be interpreted for life in America nearly two and one-half centuries after it began, Republicans continue to be regressive.

Some actual statistics about gun violence in America, most of which are denied by the right-wing and poorly reported by the mainstream media.

It’s been 23 years since Columbine. Nine-and-a-half since Sandy Hook. Four since Parkland. Dozens of other schools scattered throughout the grim list in the past two decades. We don’t even have to explain why those place names are seared into the collective conscience. More than 300 shootings during school hours in those decades and at least 185 children, teens, teachers, and staff were slaughtered.

More than 311,000 children have directly witnessed gun violence at their school, and millions have been forced to imagine—and act out—what they will do when it happens to them.

Fact: domestic terrorism is the greatest danger to the American people in the 21st century. The only question which matters is simple, honest, and ignored by the right-wing, which is owned by the NRA gun lobby. “Should the safety of 331 million people be more important than the 10 percent of all Americans who love their guns more than their families?”

Senate minority leader, Moscow Mitch McConnell, decided to task Senator Susan Collins, (R-Me), with several reforms prior to the midterm elections on November 8th. She is a huge supporter of the NRA, frequently sponsoring events that give them a voice in our political process. Moscow Mitch has been one of the most vocal and adamant supporters of the NRA throughout his failed career.

This is what Senator Chris Murphy, (D-CT), had to say:

“Maybe I’m a fool for being the eternal optimist, but I’m just gonna stay at it for these next few days, the next week,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) told NPR. We don’t want to call Chris Murphy a fool because he has been carrying the weight of this since the slaughter at Sandy Hook, in his home state.

“As we’re talking, we’re trying to figure out a process by which over the next week, Republicans and Democrats—a group of us—can sit down and try to hammer out a compromise,” Murphy told NPR. “The chances are, well, less than 50-50 that we will find that compromise because there are probably four or five Republicans who would fairly easily support some commonsense measures. It’s tougher to find the next five.”

After I covered the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School, in Newtown, Connecticut on December 14, 2012, when 20 children, ages five and six, and six educators were slaughtered by a lone gunman armed with a military weapon, I was certain that some changes would come quickly. I was wrong.

Republicans blocked every effort to pass sensible gun reform, and will undoubtedly do the same in 2021, we vote every politician who accepts money from the NRA out of office. “The truth lives here,” and this is your country, not theirs.

Op-ed by James Turnage

