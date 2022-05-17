Biden Justifies the White House Response to Baby Formula Shortage

Don't like to read?

President Joe Biden justified the response of the White House to the shortage of baby formula in the United States. Biden disregarded the thought that his government should have acted sooner, stating they responded as fast as the problem arose.

Biden urged the federal government to move swiftly and cautiously to assure the consumers would get first-rate outcomes.

The Biden administration also declared they are taking extra measures to solve the deficiency crisis as stores struggle to keep the baby formula in stock.

New administration actions

While manufacturers are producing at full capacity, it is insufficient to keep up with current demand. Biden predicted it would only be weeks for more formulas on the shelves after the Food and Drug Administration said the shortage should improve in weeks.

Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf said the agency would disclose plans next week detailing how manufacturers and suppliers abroad will import their products into the United States and fresh alternatives for U.S. companies.

The FDA aims to streamline processes to more baby products on U.S. shelves that meet safety, quality, and labeling criteria. The domestic producers dominate the $4 billion U.S. baby formula market with limited imports and are subject to high tariffs. He wrote on Twitter:

We believe these and other ongoing efforts will help dramatically improve the supply in the U.S. in a matter of weeks. Our data indicates that stock rates in retail stores are stabilizing but we continue to work around the clock to further increase availability.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee will investigate the baby formula shortage and demand information and records from four of the largest manufacturers after disclosing the steps the White House will take to address the deficit, including importing more formula from overseas.

Invoking the Defense Production Act

This week, Ron Klain, White House chief of staff, told a Congress member that the White House is contemplating having President Joe Biden implement the Defense Production Act to manage the country’s critical baby formula shortage problem.

Virginia Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger said that Klain’s view of using the law is an essential step as the White House knows the rigor and urgency of the issue.

The FDA is Aiming for a Smooth-Running Process

About 40% of the baby formula products are out of stock nationwide, and the shortages have been compounded by inflation and supply chain snags.

The FDA aspires for a smooth-running approach to get more products on U.S. shelves while meeting quality, safety, and labeling standards. Domestic producers dominate the $4 billion U.S. baby formula market, and imports are limited and impacted by high tariffs.

U.S. parents depend on the baby formula to keep their children healthy. It is tragic if families cannot find affordable and safe products.

President Biden’s administration struggles to respond and cannot console parents when the empty grocery store shelves have more baby formula.

Written by Janet Grace Ortigas

Edited by Sheena Robertson

