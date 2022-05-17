KANN MAX Personal Media Player for More Discerning Ears

Don't like to read?

The iPod is Officially Dead. Last October marked 20 years of the iPod, the device that turned Apple into a $3 Trillion Company, a great cutthroat, always an iterating world of consumer electronics. But, for those with better discerning ears who decline to enjoy music using their smartphones, KANN MAX is a personal media player you get for $1,300.

iPod’s Debut

Apple invented a whole new category in music players, and the iPod debuted on October 23, 2001.

The iPhone arrived in 2007, and Apple ditched the click wheel for a touchscreen but kept that iconic input device alive through the iPod Classic, and the iPod Touch drew upon the iPhone’s touch screen design. That very same year, Apple declared it had sold one hundred million devices.

The iPod impacted more than just the music industry. It brought millions of users to music the way Apple did.

KANN MAX Major Update

KANN MAX is a significant update to KANN ALPHA’s high-resolution audio player, similar to the iPod Touch but loads some superb audio components inside. It has three different headphone jacks, supports Bluetooth, and supports the aptX HD and LDAC codecs.

With 13 hours of battery life, KANN MAX is lighter and smaller but has a power output from 12Vrms to 15Vrms KANN MAX to work with higher-end headphones without requiring a supplementary amplifier. The iPods’ headphone jacks produced around 2-3 volts for comparison purposes.

KANN MAX has 64GB of storage which is a lot given that the iPod only had 5GB. And this device is compatible with high-resolution digital audio files up to 32-bit/768kHz quality. By using a microSD, people can expand the storage up to 1TB.

The most impressive update for the KANN MAX is the digital-to-analog converters, each earmarked to one of MAX’s four amplification channels for listeners who want depth, realistic sound output expressed without distortion. Probably the contrast between KANN MAX and the iPod is the power of pumping music to the music lover’s ears.

