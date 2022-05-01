GOP Changes Name to ‘the Party of Hypocrites’

Don't like to read?

Moscow Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, and others were members of the “anybody but Trump” club in 2016. A list of other notables include Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Maine Sen. Susan Collins, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Republican Vice Presidential Candidate Mike Pence, House Speaker Paul Ryan, RNC chairman Reince Priebus, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Sen. John Cornyn, Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and there are dozens of others whose names are lesser-known who disavowed Trump and claimed that they would do anything to prevent his nomination and subsequent election in 2016. Every man and woman on this list, and many more, became Trump supporters after the illegitimate win in the Electoral College on November 8, 2016.

“The truth lives here,” and there can be no other name for these cowards than the accurate name which describes them, “The Party of Hypocrites.” He was the worst man in America from day one, and by his own words and actions became the most despised man in the world just months after his controversial win in the Electoral College.

Every member of the former Republican Party is as guilty as the fascist man who was allowed to defile our White House. The damage he did to our nation over four years must be shared by every man and woman who claims to be a Republican in Washington today.

I must admonish each of these men and women with the fact that you cannot claim to be loyal to America and support Trump. You must choose one or the other.

The American people have the right to demand that their president is a patriotic American whose only goal is to serve all 331 million people. This is not Donald John Trump.

Sen. Mitch McConnell in 2016: “Trump clearly needs to change, in my opinion, to win the general election. What I’ve said to him both publicly and privately: ‘You’re a great entertainer. You turn on audiences. You’re good before a crowd. You have a lot of Twitter followers. That worked fine for you in the primaries. But now that you are in the general, people are looking for a level of seriousness that is typically conveyed by having a prepared text and Teleprompter and staying on message.’ So, my hope is that he is beginning to pivot and become what I would call a more serious and credible candidate for the highest office in the land.”

“You know how you make America great again? Tell Donald Trump to go to hell. He’s a race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot. He doesn’t represent my party. He doesn’t represent the values that the men and women who wear the uniform are fighting for. … He’s the ISIL man of the year.” Lindsey Graham in 2015.

These men are two of the greatest hypocrites of all time.

What this means is that all “Republicans” cannot be trusted. They have never spoken the truth in their lives and will say or do anything to win elections.

Political parties are fascist organizations. Voting in a democratic society means voting for the best candidates, not because they are members of a single political party. This is chosen ignorance and defies the idea of fair elections.

The truth is ignorant voters gave us Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, and Donald Trump. Under their failed leadership, the majority of or nation’s people experienced a decline in their quality of life.

Today, right-wing politicians have become the enemy of the working class, the majority.

If you are one of the millions who ignore the importance of voting in every election, you are playing their game. You are surrendering your rights as an American and the result is what you deserve.

Every election is critical to your future and the future of those you love.

Op-ed by James Turnage

