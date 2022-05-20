If All of the Evidence is Revealed About the Jan 6 Failed Coup

Don't like to read?

If all of the evidence is revealed to the American people about the January 6 failed coup, then treason must be charged. After reading dozens of articles related to the failed coup on January 6, 2021, I am positive about two things: Trump and many members of his party planned and were aware of what would happen on that day long before the insurrection of this act was the definition of treason.

Treason: “The crime of betraying one’s country, especially by attempting to kill the sovereign or overthrow the government”

It is important on many levels that we, the people, learn the names of all those involved. Section three of the 14th amendment prevents anyone who was involved or aided and abetted the insurrectionists from running for office. This would include Trump, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawlings, Jim Jordan, Tommy Tuberville, Lauren Boebert, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and others.

One of the latest names mentioned by the select committee is a Republican Representative. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia admitted to giving a forbidden tour through the Capitol complex the day before the pro-Trump mob attacked. This becomes the second such claim. The first Republican Representative suspected of leading a tour for leaders of the failed coup was Lauren Boebert just a couple of days before the failed coup.

Democrats continue to berate House Minority Leader, Kevin McCarthy. While the insurrection was in progress, he exchanged messages with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. He attacked Trump for ordering the execution of violence, and said “I’m through with him.” He has taken back all of his attacks against the orange coward, attempting to say that his remarks supported Trump’s baseless claim of fraud in the 2020 election.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered her belief about the future plans of the failed Republican Party. She is deeply concerned about the possibility of Republicans regaining control of the House.

“It was a trial run, and they’re going to come back if they win the House,” she continued. “The only reason it wasn’t worse is because Democrats had the House, and they didn’t have the votes.”

“If they take the House, then they have the votes to not authorize and legitimize the presidential election, whatever the results are. So this is very serious,” added Ocasio-Cortez.

The term my friends are “fascism.” Recently I updated the name originally given to today’s Republican Party in name only, calling it the “American Fascist Party.” I didn’t know how accurate I was.

No longer can anyone who claims to be a Republican deny that their party no longer exists. Not a single member of the once Grand Old Party has denounced Trump and his plans to replace democracy with a Fascist regime. If we cannot trust our elected officials, why should they be allowed to run for reelection?

Several facts are undeniable about right-wing politicians. “The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that they are more involved with power, money, and prestige than their country. They are the reason our nation is currently a plutocracy. Their support of special interests is undeniable. For freedom-loving Americans, this is a huge problem. An oligarchy cannot exist in a democracy. It must receive support from an autocratic government: fascism.

By their own words and actions, we know that every man and woman sitting on the right side of the aisle in our Capitol Building is loyal to Trump, not to the American people.

January 6 was just another battle in the Second Civil War, and America defeated the enemy. Will real Americans be victorious, or is the end of America closer than we thought?

Op-ed by James Turnage

Top and Featured Image Courtesy of Matt A.J.’s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License

Inset Image Courtesy of Chad Davis Flickr Page – Creative Commons License