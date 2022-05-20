Best Deals for National Streaming Day 2022

Don't like to read?

National Streaming Day 2022 is taking place on May 20. What better time to take inventory of one’s streaming platforms than now.

Last year, the day was a big deal. Roku used the day to release big promotions. Dinsey plus rolled out a bunch of promotions and activities.

This year has been a tad bit quieter, however, there are some deals for viewers to snag. For instance, Hulu is offering its first time and returning (those who have not had it for at least a month) customers a special deal.

For just $1 per month for 3 months people can subscribe to Hulu’s ad-supported plan. That’s a savings of 85% off their regular monthly price. After that, they will pay $6.99. This offer is available now through May 27.

They are currently offering subscribers a bundle to add Disney plus to their Hulu subscription for an additional $2.99 a month. For those who like ESPN and Disney, Hulu has a bundle for all three for $13.99.

National Streaming Day is an unofficial promotional holiday originally invented by Roku in 2014. It is a yearly reminder of cable TV’s decline and the explosion in popularity of on-demand and live TV streaming services.

There are a few streaming platforms that are offering free trials at the moment.

Amazon Prime Video comes as a free 30-day trial for those who have Amazon’s Prime service. They are offering viewers an on-demand streaming service that’s packed with perks beyond just original TV series and hit movies.

Discovery plus has a seven-day trial available for people to try. Viewers can stream shows about food, relationships, home and so much more. Afterward, the free trial is over, subscribers will pay $4.99 ($2.99 if they are a veteran or military service member) a month.

The streaming platform Paramount plus has a free seven-day trial. Subscribers must choose which plan they want — the Essential plan that cost $4.99 a month or Premium for $9.99 — both of which come with a one-week free trial.

For those interested in 60-plus channels and unlimited DVR, Philo is for them. For $25 a month — with a one-week free trial — subscribers can enjoy entertainment and lifestyle channels, Philo is for them.

Boxing fans can enjoy the streaming platform Danz for the live fights and back catalog of classic bouts for $19.99 a month. Another option for those who love Triller MMA, NWA Pro Wrestling, Top Rank Boxing, and more there’s FiteTV. Viewers can enjoy this streaming platform for $4.99 per month.

Proud parents of high school athletes or alumni of a school with a big sports presence, NFHS Network live streams high school sports events every day all over the country. For $10.99 per month, subscribers can watch their local teams play from the comfort of their homes.

NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, has a huge selection of fan-favorite shows for $4.99 a month. Subscribers can enjoy the WWE Network and so much more.

There are so many options for people to enjoy their favorite programs on National Streaming Day.

Written by Sheena Robertson

Image Courtesy of Sheena Robertson – used with permission