Is America in the 21st Century Worth Saving?

Today, May 22, 2022 I realized that everything I have written has been futile. The United States of America is 331 million people. This country belongs to them, not to a corrupt and incompetent government, and definitely not to political parties. However, my real concern is about the American people. I’m not sure that the majority care about the future of their country. They are more concerned about getting the latest cell phone, wasting hours on social media, and remaining free from taking any action to protect their Constitutional rights and the future of their children and grandchildren. Americans are lazy and expect someone else to take care of them. Any politician who promises them an easy and uncomplicated life receives their vote, if they vote at all. I now ask myself, “is America worth saving?”

“The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter.” Winston Churchill

The truth about the average American voter is that his or her entire information about what is happening in Washington, and the candidates is based on what they see or hear on television, and whether that network is biased towards Democrats or Republicans. There is no doubt that Americans are the least informed voters in the free world.

Once unqualified and uncaring politicians gain their seats in Washington, their campaign promises and even their oaths of office are forgotten. Their goal becomes personal advancement and monetary gain. “The truth lives here” and the fact that traitors like Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Tommy Tuberville, Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Kevin McCarthy, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Loren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Jim Jordan, Barry Loudermilk, and others are members of our government is a disgrace and a crime against the people of the United States of America.

Donald John Trump will remain forever America’s biggest mistake. The fact that he remains a free man after committing acts of treason on January 6, 2021, is a travesty. It proves that our government is corrupt and beyond repair. No other country in the world would allow a man to continue spreading lies, causing additional harm to his nation after attempting to overthrow his own government while still in office.

How can anyone argue with my claim that the America that nurtured me as a young man no longer exists. It doesn’t work any longer thanks to a combination of ignorant voters and incompetent and corrupt professional politicians.

A bumper sticker I saw long ago has become a reality. It claimed that “when fascism arrives in America it will be wearing a cross and waving the flag.”

I will never stop my attempts to inform the American people about the evil which surrounds us. However, my frustration and even sadness grows with every passing day. I am not sure that millions of our nation’s people are worth saving. If millions of people no longer treasure the Constitution, and cherish the memory of our founding fathers who created the United States of America in response to tyranny, and the suppression of basic human rights, they cannot claim to be Americans. They cannot be saved because they choose not to see the truth.

Only younger voters and women can save America. Most old, white men are lost forever. Other than a bloody second Civil War, our only weapons are our votes. If we don’t use them wisely, and in every election, we are surrendering ourselves and our country to those who hate America.

Op-ed by James Turnage

