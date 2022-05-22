If You Were Misled and Believed That Racism Was Being Defeated in America, You Must Be a Republican

Don't like to read?

Republicans believe that denying the reality that pervasive racism is the most serious problem in America will make it go away. Unfortunately for them, four years of Trump’s illegitimate presidency exposed the once Grand Old Party as the party of and supported by racists, bigots, and misogynists. Trump convinced all fake-Republicans that fascism should replace democracy. This is the only way the right-wing can remain in control of America.

Nearly every serious problem facing America in the 21st century is founded in racism. Republicans deny the right of all Americans to have free access to healthcare because many of our poorest people are people of color. Right-wing politicians don’t believe that non-whites are deserving of the best healthcare available. Sensible immigration reform would increase the number of people in our country who are not pure white. Free or affordable higher education for everyone would allow the poor and people of color to become well-educated and take jobs away from redneck whites who lack the ability and willingness to attend our colleges and universities, unable to pass entrance exams. Income inequality is acceptable to fake-Republicans because very few Black men and women have incomes equal to the top 10 percent of Americans. Even their efforts to oppose women’s rights is based on racism. The repeal of Roe v Wade would affect the poor more than middle class or wealthy women, and this demographic is dominated by women of color. They would be unable to access whatever clinics might remain available for women seeking abortions.

In typical Republican fashion, Senator Bill Cassidy, (R-La.), is blaming Black families for his state’s high infant mortality rate.

[“About a third of our population is African American; African Americans have a higher incidence of maternal mortality. So, if you correct our population for race, we’re not as much of an outlier as it’d otherwise appear,” Sen. Bill Cassidy said in an interview with POLITICO for the Harvard Chan School of Public Health series Public Health on the Brink. “Now, I say that not to minimize the issue but to focus the issue as to where it would be. For whatever reason, people of color have a higher incidence of materna.”]

For right-wing politicians, the blame always falls on black and brown people or women of every color. White men never do anything wrong.

The mainstream media supports white nationalism. One individual offered the following reason. “The American media is this country’s biggest enabler of white nationalism because it treats white supremacy as a legitimate, mainstream position always deserving always available space for that viewpoint.”

This made me realize that I never heard a single fake-news personality defend the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Neither did any of them describe the Trump supporters who led and executed the failed coup on January 6, 2021 for who they were: fascists. Nor did they have the courage to label them based on their beliefs in white supremacy and Neo-Nazi organizations.

“The truth lives here” and I can honestly claim that television “news” personalities support white Americans because they are included in the 20.27 million millionaires who are proud members of the plutocracy which controls America today.

Sadly, racism is everywhere and most Americans experience some form of this ignorant prejudice daily, and many are part of the problem.

All prejudice is ignorance personified. The need to feel superiority over others is a weakness, a fear that you are not good enough. Insecurity causes fear, and all too often fear becomes hatred. This is racism defined.

It is an undeniable fact that America was intended to be and is in fact a nation of diversity. This cannot be changed, and this is what will someday make our country a great nation.

Our history is fraught with darkness. Racism in the form of slavery began in 1619, and Black Americans continue to fight for their freedom and equality in every aspect of human life.

We can be better, but to accomplish greatness, we must be united. Those who would divide us are the enemy and have no justification for calling themselves “Americans.”

Every time you see a red hat with the slogan, “Make America Great Again,” know that the true meaning of these four words is “make America white again.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

