Someone Please Read the First Amendment to This Archbishop

One of the greatest dangers to America is the interference of Christian leaders in our government. Although it is explicitly forbidden by the first amendment, right-wing politicians bow to the demands of the Christian Religious Right.

Abortion would not be an issue if the CRR was not in control of men and women who call themselves “Republicans.” A woman’s choice about the health of her reproductive system is a human right. However, leaders of the various Christian religions are literally “sticking their noses where they don’t belong.”

[Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in he sent Pelosi a letter April 7 expressing his concerns after she vowed to codify the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision establishing a constitutional right to abortion into law because of the Texas law banning most abortions that will take effect if the high court overturns Roe. Cordileone also said Pelosi never responded.]

Archbishop Cordileone then announced that Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, would no longer be allowed to receive Holy Communion because of her position.

This is another effort by a religious leader to control the lives of all Americans. Religion is a choice, should remain private, and has no place in government. This is why in today’s United States more than 75 million Americans reject all organized religions.

“The truth lives here,” and I am required to ask one question: why should anyone trust any religious leader after Evangelicals stated that they continue to support Donald Trump? He is a liar, a fascist, a sexual predator, and the leader of white supremacy in America, who was impeached twice by the House for violating the Constitution and his oath of office. Was Trump’s entire illegitimate presidency about ending all women’s rights in America? The three justices appointed by the orange buffoon seem to indicate this is a fact.

All power in the Catholic Church is in the hands of old, white men who are not allowed to have relations with women or men, and are forbidden to marry. I find that very interesting.

I believe it is important, as a former Catholic, to inform my readers of something I was taught in elementary school. Although Nancy Pelosi is expressing her support for a woman’s Constitutional right to care for her own physical and mental health, her personal beliefs might be completely opposite. According to Church doctrine, Pelosi has committed no sin if her beliefs are aligned with those of the Catholic Church. Is the Archbishop attempting to read her mind? I know this because I am committed to the rights of women to make their own decisions about their bodies, but personally, I am opposed to the idea of abortion in most situations. This is not a conflict: it is honesty. No man has the right to control the mental or physical health of any woman.

This was the actual letter sent to Ms. Pelosi.

“I am hereby notifying you that you are not to present yourself for Holy Communion and, should you do so, you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion, until such time as you publicly repudiate your advocacy for the legitimacy of abortion and confess and receive absolution of this grave sin in the sacrament of Penance,” Cordileone’s letter said.

Much to her credit, as I write this story, the Speaker has refused to reply to this sexist attack. If I were her, and decided to respond, I believe I would say the following.

“No one has the right to tell me what to believe or how to act upon those beliefs. You are a pompous, old, white man, and you mean nothing to me. If this is how the Catholic hierarchy views women and their rights, I don’t need you as much as you need me. I know that membership in all Christian religions in America is in decline, and you are one of the reasons why this is true.”

But, I’m not Nancy Pelosi. She will undoubtedly be respectful, and kind in her response.

Op-ed by James Turnage

