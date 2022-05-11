Overturning Roe v Wade Could Have Far Greater Effects on Women’s Rights

Don't like to read?

Republicans’ war on women has entered its nuclear phase. The recent release of a first draft that five right-wing extremist Supreme Court justices support overturning Roe v Wade suggests the beginning of additional methods to force women into their role as second-class citizens in America.

If the basic right of women to make decisions about their own physical and mental health is forbidden by law, what’s next? Will fake Republicans attempt to prevent a woman’s access to birth control? Women were denied the right to vote until 1919. Will right-wing politicians attempt to overturn the 19th amendment?

Overturning Roe v Wade could have implications for more than access to abortion; medical and legal experts say it could open the door to restrictions on other types of reproductive health care.

“To say that we are incredibly concerned would, I think, actually be putting it mildly,” said Dr. Kavita Arora, chair of the ethics committee at the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists.

The actual villain in all of this is the old man of the senate, Moscow Mitch McConnell. You might have believed this was another act by the sexual predator who pretended to be your president for four years. That would be unfair. He had no idea what he was doing. The truth is that Moscow Mitch, with suggestions from the Federalist Society, gave him the names of three individuals who would overturn Roe v Wade is given the opportunity. Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett are unfit to serve on the Court.

Moscow Mitch began his effort to place justices on the bench who would end women’s rights in February of 2016. Although the election wasn’t until November, he refused to hold hearings for President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland. He created a rule that no Supreme Court justice should be replaced in an election year. However, in October of 2020, Moscow Mitch rushed hearings for Barrett through the senate. She was sworn in just days before Joe Biden easily defeated Trump in the general election.

Against the intention of our Founding Fathers, the Court has become as politicized as the House and Senate. The last three are as biased as Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito. The once widely respected highest Court in the land has become a farce. All three branches of our government have become useless and corrupt.

The Court decided on Roe v Wade in 1973 — 49 years ago. This will be an unprecedented and highly controversial action by three freshman justices if it is overturned. However, all Republicans have proven that self-respect, and doing the right thing for their country are of no importance.

Finally, 66 percent of Americans believe that Roe v Wade should stand. Of course, this does not matter to today’s Republicans in name only. They do not care and have proven this fact by opposing other issues overwhelmingly supported by the majority, including universal healthcare, free education, protecting voting rights, closing the gap in income inequality, and adopting a plan which would create a fair system of taxation.

“The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that right-wing politicians work for special interests, not for you or me.

Op-ed by James Turnage

Edited by Sheena Robertson

