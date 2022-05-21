John Roberts and Clarence Thomas Are No Longer “Bros”

Don't like to read?

America is permanently divided. Our legislative branch is dysfunctional. The Supreme Court is broken. It appears that my America is shattered beyond repair. The government of the United States is virtually non-existent unless great change happens and happens fast.

“The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that our current government is an illusion. One entire party has lost its will to serve the people of our country and an irreversible break exists between two parties which once found deliberation and compromise the solution which made our nation and its government function in a somewhat successful manner.

Congress has been broken for years and between 2017 and 2021 it failed to function and became completely useless. Four years were wasted by an unfit fake-president as nothing was accomplished for the people of our nation. The “party of no” was responsible for obstruction in the Capitol. Thanks to the failures of Moscow Mitch McConnell and Donald Trump, the Supreme Court is now a worthless body controlled by four men and one woman whose personal beliefs, and support for their owners have destroyed the intent of the highest court in the land. The Court is stacked, dysfunctional, without morals, and with lifetime appointments it is irreparable and a disgrace to the dreams of our founding fathers. Now ask me why I trust no one in power in the country in which I now exist.

John Roberts was appointed by George W. Bush in 2003 and became the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court in 2005. He is considered more moderate than the other five justices appointed by Republican presidents. My estimation of Roberts is that he believes in the Constitution and loves his country, although I do not always agree with his opinions. And that is what America should be all about. Prior to Roberts’ appointment, Clarence Thomas was appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1991.

Roberts is an extremist who was trained by Antonin Scalia. His confirmation hearings were marred by accusations of sexual harassment by Ms. Anita Hill. A senate composed of old, white bigoted men ignored her claims and supported a Black man who was obviously unqualified to have a position on the Court.

Until Trump and Moscow Mitch stacked the court with three right-wing extremists, Thomas and Roberts apparently had an amicable relationship. However, that situation has changed drastically.

The situation inside the Supreme Court has deteriorated over the last 60 years. Cooperation between the nine justices no longer exists. All three of Trump’s appointees are completely unqualified. It is critical for our nation’s future that both congress and the Court agree to term limits.

Regular Americans have complained about government as long as I can remember, and for good reason. If I am truthful, and I am, our system of governance has not served us well for the last six decades. As greedy and corrupt politicians began placing the interests of the super-rich and corporations ahead of the quality of life for the American people, the future of our nation became an afterthought. Nothing in Washington is working the way it was designed.

If I appear to have lost hope, you are not wrong. Simply put, nearly one-half of the 545 men and women who control the future of 331 million simply don’t give a damn. They refuse to do the right thing.

We only have ourselves to blame. The American voters gave their power to people like Moscow Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Loren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and Kevin McCarthy. If the dream of our founding fathers dies, blame yourselves.

Op-ed by James Turnage

