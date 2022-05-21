Do We Trust Clarence or Ginni Thomas?

Don't like to read?

The following is a quote not confirmed, but credited to Albert Einstein: “Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” This was allegedly his definition of “insanity.”

This is your “Republican Party” today. They continue to join the least intelligent man in politics and claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, without a single certified piece of evidence. Now, 30 months later, some disgruntled and whiny old white men and women continue seeking unconstitutional solutions to place their Fuhrer back in power.

The most notable name involved in the attempt to overthrow our government has become a small surprise. We first learned that Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, was present when Trump ordered his minions to stop the certification of the Electoral College vote on January 6, 2021. It is no surprise that most Americans continue to ask if her husband was aware of her actions and if he is part of the baseless conspiracy theory. In a good marriage, couples rarely have many secrets from each other.

Ginni not only called Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, and demanded he find a way to overturn the election, it has now been confirmed that the wife of a justice on the Supreme Court “urged Arizona lawmakers to intervene after former President Trump’s 2020 electoral defeat in the state, pressing them to set aside Joe Biden’s slate of electors and put forth ‘a clean slate of Electors,’ according to The Washington Post.”

This can be construed as an attempt to violate the Constitution by a woman whose husband’s only job is to uphold the Law of the Land.

“The truth lives here,” and I can tell you that real Americans have no doubt that the 2020 election was ‘the safest and most secure in history,’ according to Trump’s own election czar.

The investigation into Ginni and Clarence Thomas revealed an even more egregious and traitorous individual who would shred the Constitution and put into power a fascist dictator. This began in November 2020 in Arizona.

[The Washington Post is reporting that no less than the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas sent emails on Nov. 9, 2020, to House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, and state Rep. Shawnna Bolick, R-Phoenix, urging them to choose “a clean slate of Electors”]

Shawnna Bolick continues efforts to overturn the state’s now certified electoral votes. After failing to convince her colleagues to violate their Constitutional oaths, she is now running for Secretary of State where she can cause greater damage to Arizona’s election system, and the future of the United States of America.

America is in crisis, but no one in our government or the fourth estate is ringing the alarm.

White supremacists are domestic terrorists and the greatest danger to the American people in our nation’s history. Don’t underestimate the truth, real Americans are at war with “Trump’s people.” His people are led by Neo-Nazis who seek the end of the dream of our founding fathers.

Clarence and Ginni Thomas are symbolic of what America has become. It is not the once respected nation I was so proud of as I matured. I don’t know this “America.” Nearly one-half of our nation’s people are willing to shred the Constitution and allow a malignant narcissist who cares only about himself to become a fascist dictator who answers only to Vladimir Putin.

I have no illusions. I am a man without a country. My country committed suicide in 2017 as a large part of our government surrendered its principles to an obese, old, white man who would later prove that he is a traitor to what was once the most revered nation in the world.

I am sad, mostly because millions of American voters chose traitors to serve in the House and Senate. Our nation has been “dumbed down” to a level I never believed possible. Today I face reality, and realize the United States has lost its soul.

Op-ed by James Turnage

