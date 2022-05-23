Is It Fair to Claim That Tucker Carlson Aided and Abetted the Buffalo Killer?

Don't like to read?

The weak-minded, supporters of white supremacy, men and women who choose to harbor anger, hatred, and violence; these people are Fox’s viewers. The extremely weak-minded are fans of Tucker Carlson. This is why it is no surprise that the 18-year-old man who murdered 10 people in a supermarket in Buffalo was apparently motivated by Carlson’s “Great Replacement Theory.”

For those of you who have never heard of this, you are obviously too intelligent to watch the original fake-news network, Fox. This is the latest white supremacist fear tactic, claiming that liberals are supporting open immigration policies designed to replace white workers and voters in America. I can’t make this shit up.

This is Carlson’s effort to misdirect the facts behind “Critical Race Theory.” Fox’s fake journalists continue to lie about the truth behind this concept, although it is based on reality.

Critical race theory is a cross-disciplinary intellectual and social movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race, society, and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice.

The theory explains that racism is not a natural phenomenon, it is a learned response. “The truth lives here,” and I believe it can be “un-learned” through education and the acceptance of facts. However, if you associate with white supremacist groups, you have become brainwashed and are likely incurable. Your brain is mush, and you should be taken off of life support.

Immediately after the lone gunman, armed with a military assault rifle, took the lives of 10 men and women in a predominately Black supermarket, Fox offered minimal coverage and ignored the fact that the shooter himself cited Carlson’s self-promoted “Great Replacement Theory.”

This is not the first time a Fox paid liar was responsible for the deaths of innocents. Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, and others discouraged their viewers from getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Who knows how many brainwashed Americans lost their lives thanks to the misinformation and blatant falsehoods heard on Fox.

Why do we listen to idiots who have zero relevance to the lives of our nation’s people? More importantly, why does the once “fourth estate” report blatant lies from inconsequential people?

Recently the man who has lost all respect and integrity because he can’t keep his mouth shut, Elon Musk, made one of the most moronic and misleading statements I have ever heard, and the media reported it. He claims that it is Democrats who are the party of hate. Really? Is he not aware that Neo-Nazi hate groups are led by a former Republican president, Donald Trump, and supported by his political party? He should get in one of his spaceships and return to whatever planet he came from.

If you watch Fox News, you have already lost between 10 and 20 IQ points, and you will never get them back. If you believe everything you hear on the fake-news network, the number is 30-50. You are now too stupid to vote.

I will never understand why the FCC has not removed Fox’s broadcast license. Everything they “report” is based on lies. Truth is not allowed by Fox’s executives. Sensationalism sells advertising. Just more “profit before people.”

Op-ed by James Turnage

Images Courtesy of Gage Skidmore‘s Flickr Page – Creative Commons License