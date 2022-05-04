It Is Trump v Moscow Mitch: Whose Candidates Will Win in 2022?

Don't like to read?

Donald Trump is having fun. He is flying around the country endorsing candidates for the 2022 midterms who are loyal to him. While he’s doing this he speaks to “his people” and continues his big lie about the election. Once again, he has nothing important to say.

To say the once Grand Old Party is fractured is an understatement. The 2022 election will decide once and for all who controls today’s Republican Party in name only: Moscow Mitch McConnell or fascist Donald Trump.

Many do not trust or like either of them. Both old men are liars and have no interest in the future of 331 million people. However, Trump continues his efforts to overturn our government and destroy our nation. This cannot happen. The people deserve better.

Trump is needy. He re-tweeted a message suggesting that if his candidates lose in the primaries, Republican-leaning voters should stay home on election day. This is more proof that he is a fascist and a danger to America’s future.

The truth is there is no “Republican Party” in Washington today. There are less than a handful of real Republicans, the TEA Party, the Freedom Caucus, and the largest group today, the American Fascist Party. The latter group is loyal to Trump, not to their country.

“The truth lives here” and the U.S. government cannot function as it was designed without at least two parties who are willing to deliberate the issues and compromise for the benefit of all Americans. Together, all factions on the right compose the “party of no,” and the reason Washington is dysfunctional.

The truth is that there are no acceptable Republican candidates. Moscow Mitch is hoping that the least offensive men and women win on November 8, 2022, and he regains control of the senate. He cares about nothing else.

Today’s fake Republicans chose to become the enemies of the majority. They are power-mad and have no interest in keeping their oath of office, or their campaign promises.

Let me ask one question. Prior to the 2016 election, nearly every Republican in Washington denounced Trump for a plethora of reasons. He is a well-known sexual predator, a failed businessman whose business practices were controversial at the least, he lied about everything in his life, and his mental acuity was questionable. The one thing they did not care about was the fact that he failed to possess one quality that made him qualified to lead a nation of 331 million people.

However, after he was gifted the Electoral College, every man, and woman who calls themselves a “Republican” bowed to the biggest mistake in the nation’s history. They quickly adopted his desire to replace democracy with a fascist regime.

The question is, “how can you trust anyone who lies constantly, is without morals, and surrendered their principles without shame for political reasons?” The answer is, that you cannot. You must vote on November 8, our country needs you.

President Biden’s agenda is composed of your needs and wishes. He is facing obstructionists from the right who are attempting to misdirect the facts so the average voter forgets that the only reason to vote for or against a candidate is his or her position on the issues most important to you.

Refuse to choose ignorance, and make your voice heard.

Op-ed by James Turnage

